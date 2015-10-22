(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, October 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its Latin America Quarterly Beverage Trend report with 2Q'15 results. 'During the second quarter of 2015 Latin America beverage companies' sales volumes improved in most markets,' said Cristina Madero, an Associate Director at Fitch. 'The macro environment in Brazil has deteriorated significantly since the 4Q'14 and weakened the consumer. Strong commercial efforts and favorable weather conditions have helped to lift sales volumes in Peru, Chile, and Argentina. Mexican consumer demand for beverages is improving but still weak.' The report shows quarterly sales volume trends and key financial figures of certain Fitch-rated Latin American bottlers in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico and Peru beginning with the first quarter of 2013. Companies included are: --Embotelladora Andina S.A. ('A-'/Outlook Stable) --Compania Cervecerias Unidas ('AA+(cl)'/Outlook Stable) --Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. ('A'/Outlook Stable) --Ambev S.A. ('WD'; ratings withdrawn in August 2015) --Arca Continental S.A.B. de C.V. ('AAA(mex)'/Outlook Stable) --Grupo Embotellador Atic S.A. ('B+'/Outlook Negative) --Corporacion Lindley S.A. ('BBB-'/Outlook Positive) Contact: Cristina Madero Associate Director +1-312-368-2080 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison St. Chicago, IL 60602 Rogelio Gonzalez Director 52 81 8399 9134 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Latin America Quarterly Beverage Trends - 2Q15 (Pressure on Volumes Lessens in Most Markets) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.