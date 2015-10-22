(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its
Latin America
Quarterly Beverage Trend report with 2Q'15 results.
'During the second quarter of 2015 Latin America beverage
companies' sales
volumes improved in most markets,' said Cristina Madero, an
Associate Director
at Fitch. 'The macro environment in Brazil has deteriorated
significantly since
the 4Q'14 and weakened the consumer. Strong commercial efforts
and favorable
weather conditions have helped to lift sales volumes in Peru,
Chile, and
Argentina. Mexican consumer demand for beverages is improving
but still weak.'
The report shows quarterly sales volume trends and key financial
figures of
certain Fitch-rated Latin American bottlers in Chile, Brazil,
Argentina, Mexico
and Peru beginning with the first quarter of 2013. Companies
included are:
--Embotelladora Andina S.A. ('A-'/Outlook Stable)
--Compania Cervecerias Unidas ('AA+(cl)'/Outlook Stable)
--Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. ('A'/Outlook Stable)
--Ambev S.A. ('WD'; ratings withdrawn in August 2015)
--Arca Continental S.A.B. de C.V. ('AAA(mex)'/Outlook Stable)
--Grupo Embotellador Atic S.A. ('B+'/Outlook Negative)
--Corporacion Lindley S.A. ('BBB-'/Outlook Positive)
Contact:
Cristina Madero
Associate Director
+1-312-368-2080
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Rogelio Gonzalez
Director
52 81 8399 9134
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Latin America Quarterly Beverage Trends - 2Q15 (Pressure on
Volumes Lessens in
Most Markets)
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.