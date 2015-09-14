(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, September 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a new
report detailing
key credit metrics of nine publicly-traded U.S. health insurance
and managed
care companies that are either rated or followed by Fitch: Aetna
Inc., Anthem,
Inc., Centene Corp., Cigna Corp., Health Net Inc., Humana, Inc.,
Molina Health
Care Inc. UnitedHealth Group, Inc. and WellCare Health Plans,
Inc. The report
includes Fitch's projection of key credit metrics as affected by
acquisitions
and is a desktop guide that provides financial data and
rankings, credit
strengths and concerns, and current ratings levels and rating
sensitivities.
Credit metrics of these health insurers improved in first-half
2015 (1H15)
compared with the prior-year period. Strong revenue growth
driven by the
Affordable Care Act's (ACA) Medicaid expansion and continuing
popularity of
Medicare Advantage products contributed to revenue growth, and
benefit and
expense control generated increases in absolute EBITDA and
EBITDA-to-revenue
margins. Interest coverage ratios improved and leverage ratios
declined.
Fitch expects acquisitions announced in 1H15 by Aetna, Anthem,
Centene and
UnitedHealth Group to reshape the U.S. health sector and its key
credit metrics.
Collectively, Fitch anticipates these acquisitions adding
roughly $55 billion of
debt and approximately $36 billion of equity (based on current
share prices) to
acquirers' balance sheets. From a ratings perspective, Fitch
views the
heightened leverage these acquisitions will bring as outweighing
their
competitive benefits.
The first section of the report includes Fitch's
acquisition-related
projections, revenue growth, EBITDA margin, and return on
capital rankings as
well as capitalization measures such as debt-to-EBITDA and
financial leverage
ratios. The second section of the report provides more detailed
discussions of
the nine individual companies including credit strengths and
concerns, rating
sensitivities (where applicable), and detailed information about
each company's
capital structure.
The report 'U.S. Health Insurance: Credit Metrics Update is
available on the
Fitch web site at 'www.fitchratings.com.'
Contact:
Mark Rouck, CPA, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2085
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Seth Williams
Analyst
+1-312-368-2316
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
U.S. Health Insurance: Credit Metrics Update
here
