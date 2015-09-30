(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK/LONDON/MOSCOW, September 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published presentations from the Russian sovereign/banking conference held on 19 September 2015 in Moscow. At the conference Fitch focused on how external challenges affected the Russian sovereign profile and how the more difficult operating environment was impacting banks. The presentations are accessible using the links below: - Russia - Investment Grade for How Long? - Russian Banking Sector: Surviving the Crisis - Russian Retail Banks: There is No End to Troubles The event was attended by over 380 participants. Contacts: Charles Seville +1 212 908 0277 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Alexander Danilov +7 495 956 2408 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Dmitri Vasiliev Director +7 495 956 55 76 James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Russian Banking Sector: Surviving the Crisis here Related Research Russia - Investment Grade - For How Long? here Russian Retail Banks: There is No End to Troubles here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.