(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Turkey-based Mapfre
Genel Sigorta's (MGS) National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
rating at
'AA(tur)'. The Outlook is Stable.
The rating reflects MGS's strong position in the Turkish
non-life insurance
market, its solid underwriting performance, adequate
capitalisation and prudent
asset allocation. Fitch also views MGS's importance to its
ultimate parent,
Mapfre SA (IDR: BBB+/Stable) favourably. Offsetting factors
include competitive
pricing within the Turkish non-life insurance market and the
potential risks, in
Fitch's opinion, associated with MGS's rapid growth within the
Turkish market
over the past five years, relative to peers.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
MGS has a 6.5% share of the Turkish non-life insurance market
(end-2014). The
historically low technical profitability of Turkish motor lines,
which make up
around 50% of MGS's gross written premiums (GWP), has been
further pressured by
the adverse development of bodily injury claims, lower car sales
and the
devaluation of the Turkish lira in 2015. At 1Q15 the
Fitch-calculated industry
combined ratio deteriorated to 110% (end-2014: 100%). As an
important market
player, MGS's underwriting performance has deteriorated in line
with the market.
Its Fitch-calculated combined ratio worsened to 102% at 1H15
(end-2014: 97%),
although this continues to compare favourably with the wider
market's
performance.
The growth of MGS's gross written premiums (GWP) slowed to 14.5%
y-o-y in 1H15;
between 2010-2013 annual growth was rapid, averaging 50%. The
slowdown was
primarily due to a decline in car sales and fierce market
competition. Fitch is
cautious regarding the effects of rapid growth, as it may be
associated with an
increased risk of adverse underwriting, pricing and reserving.
MGS's regulatory solvency ratio remains above 100%, recovering
to 111% at
end-2014. It had temporarily dipped to 99% at end-2013, below
the required
minimum of 100%, as the amount of business written briefly
exceeded the
availability of capital needed to support it under regulatory
requirements.
Fitch considers MGS's capital as adequate for its rating as the
Turkish solvency
regime uses a risk-based capital measure that is much more
onerous than a
typical Solvency I calculation.
The agency views MGS's asset allocation as prudent, with the
majority of assets
held in cash and cash equivalents or investment grade Turkish
treasury and
corporate bonds.
MGS's rating includes a two-notch uplift from its standalone
rating level of
'A+(tur)', reflecting the benefits from its ownership by Mapfre
SA, including
expertise in corporate governance, operational support and risk
management.
Fitch believes that Mapfre SA would provide capital support to
MGS, should it be
required.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating drivers that could lead to a downgrade include a
decline in the
regulatory solvency ratio to below 100%, a deterioration in
underwriting
profitability (with the combined ratio above 100% for an
extended period), or a
significant deterioration in MGS's competitive positioning in
Turkey (decline in
market share to below 4%). A decline of MGS's importance, in
Fitch's assessment,
to Mapfre SA could also lead to a downgrade.
An upgrade is unlikely in the near-term, given MGS's high rating
on the Turkish
national scale and given that its small contribution to Mapfre
SA precludes an
increase in the rating uplift from its standalone profile.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Hugh Dixon
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1647
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Martyn Street
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1211
Committee Chairperson
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 14 Jul 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.