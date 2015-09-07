(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Turkey-based Mapfre Genel Sigorta's (MGS) National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'AA(tur)'. The Outlook is Stable. The rating reflects MGS's strong position in the Turkish non-life insurance market, its solid underwriting performance, adequate capitalisation and prudent asset allocation. Fitch also views MGS's importance to its ultimate parent, Mapfre SA (IDR: BBB+/Stable) favourably. Offsetting factors include competitive pricing within the Turkish non-life insurance market and the potential risks, in Fitch's opinion, associated with MGS's rapid growth within the Turkish market over the past five years, relative to peers. KEY RATING DRIVERS MGS has a 6.5% share of the Turkish non-life insurance market (end-2014). The historically low technical profitability of Turkish motor lines, which make up around 50% of MGS's gross written premiums (GWP), has been further pressured by the adverse development of bodily injury claims, lower car sales and the devaluation of the Turkish lira in 2015. At 1Q15 the Fitch-calculated industry combined ratio deteriorated to 110% (end-2014: 100%). As an important market player, MGS's underwriting performance has deteriorated in line with the market. Its Fitch-calculated combined ratio worsened to 102% at 1H15 (end-2014: 97%), although this continues to compare favourably with the wider market's performance. The growth of MGS's gross written premiums (GWP) slowed to 14.5% y-o-y in 1H15; between 2010-2013 annual growth was rapid, averaging 50%. The slowdown was primarily due to a decline in car sales and fierce market competition. Fitch is cautious regarding the effects of rapid growth, as it may be associated with an increased risk of adverse underwriting, pricing and reserving. MGS's regulatory solvency ratio remains above 100%, recovering to 111% at end-2014. It had temporarily dipped to 99% at end-2013, below the required minimum of 100%, as the amount of business written briefly exceeded the availability of capital needed to support it under regulatory requirements. Fitch considers MGS's capital as adequate for its rating as the Turkish solvency regime uses a risk-based capital measure that is much more onerous than a typical Solvency I calculation. The agency views MGS's asset allocation as prudent, with the majority of assets held in cash and cash equivalents or investment grade Turkish treasury and corporate bonds. MGS's rating includes a two-notch uplift from its standalone rating level of 'A+(tur)', reflecting the benefits from its ownership by Mapfre SA, including expertise in corporate governance, operational support and risk management. Fitch believes that Mapfre SA would provide capital support to MGS, should it be required. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating drivers that could lead to a downgrade include a decline in the regulatory solvency ratio to below 100%, a deterioration in underwriting profitability (with the combined ratio above 100% for an extended period), or a significant deterioration in MGS's competitive positioning in Turkey (decline in market share to below 4%). A decline of MGS's importance, in Fitch's assessment, to Mapfre SA could also lead to a downgrade. An upgrade is unlikely in the near-term, given MGS's high rating on the Turkish national scale and given that its small contribution to Mapfre SA precludes an increase in the rating uplift from its standalone profile. Contacts: Primary Analyst Hugh Dixon Analyst +44 20 3530 1647 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Martyn Street Senior Director +44 20 3530 1211 Committee Chairperson Federico Faccio Senior Director +44 20 3530 1394 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 14 Jul 2015) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context =2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.