(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/SEOUL, September 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today withdrawn Korea-based Hana Bank's (Hana) issuer ratings as the bank has been reorganised. At the same time Fitch has affirmed the ratings on its senior unsecured debt at 'A-'. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for Hana. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS SENIOR DEBT The 'A-' ratings on the senior unsecured notes of Hana are driven by its IDRs, as they are direct, unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of the bank, and rank equally with all their other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. All senior unsecured debts of Hana have been transferred to a new entity KEB Hana Bank (A-/Stable) on 1 September 2015, when Hana and Korea Exchange Bank were consolidated. KEB was acquired by Hana Financial Group in 2012. Hana no longer exists following the consolidation, which left KEB as the surviving entity. KEB's name has been changed to KEB Hana Bank. KEB's ratings were affirmed on 27 July 2015 and Fitch's view has not been affected by the merger. RATING SENSITIVITIES SENIOR DEBT Any change in KEB Hana's IDR will be reflected in the debt ratings. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Hana Bank Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR of 'A-' withdrawn Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR of 'F1' withdrawn Viability Rating of 'bbb+' withdrawn Support Rating of '1' withdrawn Support Rating Floor of 'A-' withdrawn Senior unsecured debt ratings affirmed at 'A-' Contact: Primary Analyst Mihwa Park Associate Director +65 6796 7238 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst Heakyu Chang Director +82 2 3278 8363 Committee Chairperson Tim Roche Senior Director +61 2 8256 0310 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame. cfm?pr_id=990592">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form Solicitation Status here <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context =2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy