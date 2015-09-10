(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, September 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today, affirmed
the Long-Term and
Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and Viability Ratings
(VR) of five New
Zealand-based regional financial institutions: TSB Bank Limited
(TSB) at 'A-';
Southland Building Society (SBS) at 'BBB'; The Co-Operative Bank
Limited (Co-op)
at 'BBB-'; Nelson Building Society (NBS) at 'BB+'; and Wairarapa
Building
Society (WBS) at 'BB+'. At the same time, Fitch has revised
SBS's and Coop's
Outlook on their respective IDRs to Positive from Stable. The
Outlook on TSB's,
WBS's and NBS's IDRs are Stable.
The Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors of all these
entities have been
affirmed at '5' and 'No Floor', respectively. A full list of
rating actions is
at the end of this commentary.
The affirmation of the IDRs, VRs and senior debt ratings
reflects our view that
all five entities are likely to continue to perform solidly over
the next 12 to
24 months. The Positive Outlooks for SBS and Co-op reflect a
changed strategic
approach for both banks. These changes have already shown early
signs of
performance improvements and membership growth, although we
expect the biggest
benefits to their respective competitive positions to emerge
over the next 18-24
months. Importantly, we do not expect this growth to come at the
expense of each
bank's conservative risk appetite.
All five entities have simple and transparent business models,
confined to the
New Zealand market. Their main business focus is residential
mortgages where
they have relatively small national franchises and are
price-takers, although
most enjoy a level of community support in their home regions.
Nevertheless, all
entities have strong capital ratios relative to international
peers, offsetting
their limited access to common equity owing to their ownership
structures,
typically being a mutual or owned by community trusts.
We expect New Zealand's economic growth to continue, albeit
slower than the last
two years. The contribution to growth from the Christchurch
rebuild has peaked
and some commodity prices remain under pressure, impacting parts
of agricultural
output. Consequently, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has
entered into a
phase of monetary easing, lowering the official cash rate (OCR)
by 75p to 2.75%
since June 2015, which should support asset quality across the
banking system,
although revenue generation may become more challenging.
High household leverage and New Zealand's high property prices
remain risks to
the financial system. Following strong house price growth, the
RBNZ announced
the implementation of additional macro-prudential measures from
1 November 2015.
However, the impact on the entities is limited as their exposure
to Auckland
remains small. Spill-over effects of a potential house price
correction from
Auckland are possible although current net immigration flows and
the existing
housing imbalance limit the chance of a near-term correction.
There are risks building in the agricultural sector where low
dairy prices,
should they persist, may contribute to asset quality issues in
this sector.
However, the entities in this peer review have limited exposure
to the dairy
sector. The operating environment does not constrain the
entities' IDRs and VRs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
TSB Bank Limited
TSB's conservative risk appetite has led to its consistently
sound asset quality
and profitability, which have been above industry average over
the past decade.
TSB's conservative risk appetite, combined with its simple
business model has
resulted in a strong balance sheet structure and sustainable
operating
performance. TSB's liquidity, funding and capital positions are
good for an
institution of its size and are strong relative to international
and domestic
peers. The ratings also take into account TSB's small domestic
franchise,
geographic concentration and limited access to new capital.
TSB's business model has been strongly influenced by the bank's
conservative
risk appetite which reflects the bank's tight underwriting
standards, careful
expansion outside its home region as well as holding a sizeable
securities
portfolio which supports the bank's exceptional liquidity
position. However,
single name concentration within the securities holding
represents a major
source of potential credit risk, although TSB has changed its
maximum exposure
limits by amending its treasury policy following the default of
government-owned
Solid Energy.
Southland Building Society
SBS's IDRs and VR reflect the bank's conservative risk appetite,
improving asset
quality and earnings, and sound capital ratios, offset by a
modest domestic
franchise and limited pricing power. We believe the bank's
adjusted strategy,
which was developed by SBS's new CEO, gives it the opportunity
to grow its
membership base in a targeted manner without materially
increasing risk appetite
- this is the reason for the Positive Outlook on SBS's Long-term
IDRs.
We also expect earnings and profitability to improve in the
medium-term without
a material deterioration in asset quality, capital and funding
if the new
strategy is successfully implemented. However, falling interest
rates, increased
investment in the business and a modest increase in impairment
charges mean
there may be some pressure in the year to 31 March 2016.
SBS's 'deposits from customers' are rated one notch above the
bank's IDRs at
BBB+, to reflect substantial subordination to these instruments.
Deposits from
customers rank equally with commercial paper, and ahead of
redeemable shares -
SBS's main funding source. Deposits from customers and
commercial paper combined
only accounted for 9.5% of total liabilities and 8.7% of total
assets at 31
March 2015.
The Co-operative Bank Limited
Co-op's IDRs and VR reflect the bank's modest risk appetite,
sound asset quality
and strong capital ratios. These considerations are offset by
the bank's weaker
earnings and profitability relative to domestic peers. The
Positive Outlook on
Co-op's Long-term IDRs reflect our expectation that the bank
will continue to
deliver stronger levels of asset and earnings profitability
growth relative to
peers over the rating horizon without material deterioration in
its asset
quality or capital ratios.
Co-op has continued to approach its expansion, particularly into
the Auckland
mortgage market, with some caution. The bank appears to have
maintained its
modest risk appetite, targeting lower loan/ value ratio (LVR)
and owner occupier
residential mortgages. The bank's strong loan growth could
result a lower Fitch
Core Capital ratio in the short term, although the total capital
ratio would
likely be maintained around current levels.
Wairarapa Building Society
WBS's IDRs, VR reflect the society's limited franchise, small
absolute size and
concentration risks in the loan portfolio. This is demonstrated
in the higher
impaired loan ratio at FYE15, caused by a small number of larger
loans. WBS's
investment property portfolio also adds additional market risk
and volatility to
its profitability. Offsetting these risks is the society's
adequate capital
position, conservative underwriting criteria and strength within
its home
market.
WBS's capital ratios are high relative to peers but we view this
as appropriate
given the society's small absolute capital base, loan
concentrations and limited
access to common equity. The society's conservative underwriting
approach is
reflected in its low level of loan losses and low LVR across its
portfolio. The
society has also indicated that it intends to reduce its
property investment
holdings.
Nelson Building Society
NBS's ratings are constrained by its modest franchise, small
absolute size and
capitalisation. These constraints result in reduced pricing
power and increases
concentration risks for the society. NBS's conservative risk
appetite, generally
solid asset quality and funding position act to partially offset
these
considerations.
The society has leveraged its position in its home market well,
delivering
strong loan growth over the last four years whilst improving its
net interest
margin. However, falling interest rates and increasing
competition may inhibit
future growth. As a mutual, the society has limited access to
common equity and
its capital ratios are lower than domestic peers, although
stronger than some
more highly rated international peers.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors of all five
financial institutions
reflect that while support from the New Zealand sovereign is
possible, it cannot
be relied upon. In our view, the Open Bank Resolution Scheme
(OBR) reduces the
propensity of the sovereign to support its banks. The OBR allows
for the
imposition of losses on depositors and senior debt holders to
make up capital
shortfalls if a deposit-taking institution has failed.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
TSB Bank Limited
TSB's IDRs and VR would be sensitive to a weakening in its risk
appetite, most
likely coupled with a deteriorating capital position over the
long-term rating
horizon. A heightened risk profile - reflected in weaker
underwriting standards
or sharp loan growth - and/or risk controls, or a substantial
increase in asset
growth, could lead to deterioration in asset quality, operating
performance and
capitalisation, which could result in negative rating action.
Positive rating momentum would require significant improvements
in the franchise
while maintaining its current business model and risk appetite.
An upgrade is
unlikely in the short to medium term.
Southland Building Society
SBS's IDRs and VR may be upgraded if the bank successfully
implements its
adjusted strategy. We expect this to be reflected in growth in
the bank's
balance sheet and membership, and improved earnings, without a
material
deterioration in asset quality, capital or funding. We believe
these outcomes
are likely to emerge within 18-24 months.
The Positive Outlooks on the IDRs are likely to be revised to
Stable if the
change in strategic direction fails to result in an improved
franchise for the
bank, or if it comes at the expense of SBS's conservative risk
appetite, or its
sound funding and capital positions.
The rating on SBS's deposits from customers is subject to the
same factors that
influence the IDRs. In addition, a substantial increase in the
proportion of
senior unsecured debt (customers from deposits and commercial
paper) would
reduce subordination to these instruments and could result in a
downgrade,
aligning the rating with SBS's IDRs.
The Co-operative Bank Limited
Similar to SBS, an upgrade in Co-op's IDRs and VR will be driven
by the
successful implementation of its strategic plan, implemented in
2012. We expect
the positive trends in asset growth, membership numbers and
earnings to continue
over FY16-FY17.
The Positive Outlooks on the IDRs could be revised to Stable if
the bank loses
momentum in its improvement or if the growth achieved comes at
the expense of
the bank's risk appetite, capital or funding position.
Wairarapa Building Society
WBS's IDRs and VR would be sensitive to a weakening in its asset
quality,
resulting in an erosion of its capital position. An upgrade in
the society's
ratings is unlikely due to the society's small absolute capital
base, small
domestic franchise and high level of loan concentrations.
Nelson Building Society
NBS's IDRs and VR could experience negative rating pressure
should the society
experience unexpected levels of loan deterioration, possibly due
to aggressive
growth or weakened underwriting criteria, resulting in a decline
in earnings and
capital ratios. An upgrade to NBS's ratings would require
sustained improvements
to the society's company profile and a strengthened capital
position.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors are sensitive to
any change in
assumptions around the propensity or ability of the New Zealand
government to
provide timely support to each institution.
The rating actions are as follows:
TSB Bank Limited
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2;'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-';
Support Rating affirmed at '5'; and
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'.
Heartland Bank Limited:
Long-Term IDR upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable;
Short-Term IDR upgraded to 'F2' from 'F3';
Viability Rating upgraded to 'bbb' from 'bbb-';
Support Rating affirmed at '5'; and
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'.
Southland Building Society
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook revised to Positive
from Stable;
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2';
Local Currency Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook revised
to Positive from
Stable;
Local Currency Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2';
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb';
Support Rating affirmed at '5';
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor';
Commercial Paper affirmed at 'F2'; and
Long-Term senior unsecured debt (deposits from customers)
affirmed at 'BBB+'.
The Co-operative Bank Limited
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook revised to Positive
from Stable;
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3';
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-';
Support Rating affirmed at '5'; and
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'.
Nelson Building Society:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable;
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B';
Local Currency Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable;
Local Currency Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B';
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+';
Support Rating affirmed at '5'; and
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'.
Wairarapa Building Society:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable;
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B';
Local Currency Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable;
Local Currency Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B';
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+';
Support Rating affirmed at '5'; and
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Andrea Jaehne (TSB)
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Fitch Australia Pty. Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000
Jack Do (Co-op, NBS, WBS)
Associate Director
+61 2 8256 0355
Tim Roche (SBS)
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Secondary Analyst
Tim Roche (TSB, Coop, WBS, NBS)
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Jack Do (SBS)
Associate Director
+61 2 8256 0355
Committee Chairperson
Parson Singha
Senior Director
+ 66 2108 0151
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0304, Email:
leni.vu@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame.
cfm?pr_id=990585">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure
Form
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.