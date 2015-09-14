(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO, September 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the 'A-' rating
on Nomura Bank
International plc's (NBI) programme for the issuance of
guaranteed senior
unsecured notes is not affected by the increase in the programme
limit to
USD5.0bn from USD4.5bn. The programme was rated by Fitch on 17
March 2014 (see
the rating action commentary "Fitch Rates Nomura Bank
International's Guaranteed
Note Programme 'A-'") and the limit was raised on 11 September
2015.
The rating applies only to notes guaranteed by Nomura Holdings,
Inc. (NHI,
A-/Stable). The rating does not cover unguaranteed notes and
other instruments
issued under the programme.
UK-based NBI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nomura Europe
Holdings plc, which
in turn is a wholly owned subsidiary of NHI. NBI is primarily
engaged in
supporting the global wholesale business function of Nomura, the
largest
securities group in Japan.
Contact:
Naoki Morimura
Director
+81 3 3288 2686
Fitch Ratings Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 102-0083
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.