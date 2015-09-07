(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/CHICAGO, September 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published
its sixth
edition of the Global Reinsurance Guide. This document provides
reinsurance
brokers, security committees and reinsurance investors with the
latest research
on the global reinsurance sector and views on the ratings in the
agency's
universe of reinsurance coverage.
The 2016 Outlook: Global Reinsurance report discusses the key
drivers behind the
negative sector outlook, as well as outlining the conditions
that could lead the
agency to revise it to stable. The report details three key
issues that are
expected to pose a challenge to reinsurers during 2016:
-Evolving sector highlights diverging ability to manage change;
-Prospect of M&A could fuel complacency;
-Alternative capital capacity will continue to impact market.
The Global Reinsurers' Mid-Year 2015 Financial Results report
provides a review
of the financial results and performance highlights released
during the
half-year 2015 reporting period by reinsurers covered by Fitch.
The Asian Reinsurance Markets report explores the growth of and
potential for
catastrophe bonds and other catastrophe management tools within
the Asia-Pacific
region. The report also discusses how the Asian reinsurance
market is changing
shape in the face of increased competition.
The Latin American Reinsurance report discusses developments
across the region,
including regulatory developments, the region's response to its
vulnerability to
natural disasters and how the business model of players within
the sector is
evolving.
The Bermuda (Re)insurers Financial Performance report provides a
detailed
analysis of the recent-year's financial performance of
(re)insurers operating
within the Bermuda market. In addition, the report discusses
some of the major
issues that are shaping the Bermuda reinsurance market.
The Rise of Cyber Insurance report discusses the growth
opportunity that cyber
insurance represents for the (re)insurance sector, in terms of
providing cover
against attacks, as well as outlining how insurers themselves
may be vulnerable
to cyber attack. The role that governments and industry experts
can play in
addressing the risks posed by cyber are also considered.
The final section of the report contains the most recent
research Navigators on
a selected group of reinsurers that are rated by Fitch. The
Navigators provide
an overview on the key rating drivers and ratings sensitivities
for each
reinsurer.
The report is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking
on the link
above.
