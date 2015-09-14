(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that the Turkish
insurance sector's profitability remains largely driven by the
performance of
the motor insurance segment.
The weak results of the motor insurance segment threaten to
depress the overall
non-life insurance sector performance once more due to rising
bodily injury
claims and a significant increase in reserves. In 1H15, the
non-life insurance
made a net loss of TRY216m (1H14: net profit of TRY338m). The
life insurance and
pensions sector's profitability has been stable and supported
the overall
profits of the insurance sector.
Rising bodily injury claims could pose a serious threat to the
Turkish non-life
insurance sector's profitability and solvency. The frequency and
severity of
bodily injury claims have increased significantly in recent
years fuelled by an
increasing number of injury lawyers and claim management
companies, who offer to
pursue claims on the claimants' behalf for a fee. The agency
believes that
insurers and the regulator collectively need to respond but a
solution is
expected to take time.
Fitch believes that there is a high likelihood of the non-life
insurance market
hardening to re-build the sector's capital. Strong competition
has driven motor
premiums to unsustainably low levels and
incurred-but-not-reported reserve
adjustments are likely to put further pressures on the sector's
capital. The
non-life sector has been strengthening its reserves following
the regulation
change in 2014, which provides autonomy to insurers to set their
own claims
reserving method.
The full report, entitled 'Turkish Insurance Sector:
Profitability to Be Driven
by Motor Insurance Results' is available at www.fitchratings.com
or by clicking
the link above.
