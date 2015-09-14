(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Dutch Telecoms Dashboard 2H15
here
LONDON, September 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in its new
Dashboard that the
Dutch telecoms market is seeing a slower rate of decline in
revenues, reflecting
a lower incremental impact from competition, tariff rebalancing,
mobile roaming
and termination rate regulation, along with price increases.
The 2H15 Dutch Telecoms Dashboard explores key trends in the
sector and their
impact on the main network operators in the country.
- Key theme: The slower revenue decline of the total telecoms
market in the
Netherlands should alleviate the pressure to compete on price
alone. Fibre and
4G bundled offers have some traction and have benefited
incumbent KPN
(BBB-/Positive, see Fitch report What Investors Want to Know:
Royal KPN N.V, 06
August 2015, link:
here).
- What Fitch is watching: 1) Whether T-Mobile Netherland will
change strategy
and follow Vodafone in launching broadband service following a
loss of mobile
service revenue market share, 2) Whether Ziggo continues to lose
subscribers and
3) The impact of Tele2's full network launch on market dynamics.
A complete review of these topics including the dashboard is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Contact:
Tajesh Tailor
Director
+44 20 3530 1726
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Alexander Cherepovitsyn
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1755
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
