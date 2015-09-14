(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Dutch Telecoms Dashboard 2H15 here LONDON, September 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in its new Dashboard that the Dutch telecoms market is seeing a slower rate of decline in revenues, reflecting a lower incremental impact from competition, tariff rebalancing, mobile roaming and termination rate regulation, along with price increases. The 2H15 Dutch Telecoms Dashboard explores key trends in the sector and their impact on the main network operators in the country. - Key theme: The slower revenue decline of the total telecoms market in the Netherlands should alleviate the pressure to compete on price alone. Fibre and 4G bundled offers have some traction and have benefited incumbent KPN (BBB-/Positive, see Fitch report What Investors Want to Know: Royal KPN N.V, 06 August 2015, link: here). - What Fitch is watching: 1) Whether T-Mobile Netherland will change strategy and follow Vodafone in launching broadband service following a loss of mobile service revenue market share, 2) Whether Ziggo continues to lose subscribers and 3) The impact of Tele2's full network launch on market dynamics. A complete review of these topics including the dashboard is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Tajesh Tailor Director +44 20 3530 1726 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Alexander Cherepovitsyn Analyst +44 20 3530 1755 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.