(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, September 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Danske Bank's
(Danske) and its mortgage bank subsidiary Realkredit Danmark's
(Realkredit)
Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A' with Stable
Outlooks, and their
Viability Ratings (VRs) at 'a'. A full list of rating actions is
provided at the
end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - DANSKE'S IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Danske's ratings reflects the bank's strong Danish and, to a
lesser extent,
Nordic franchise, which provide stable revenue generation across
a wide range of
products, sound capitalisation as well as healthy funding and
liquidity.
However, wholesale funding reliance makes the bank sensitive to
a loss of
investor confidence. The ratings also incorporate a continuous
improvement in
asset quality and profitability metrics.
Since 2008 Danske's asset quality ratios have been significantly
affected by the
bank's exposure to Irish real estate, as well as a prolonged
downturn in the
Danish economy. While the level of impaired loans remains higher
than at peers,
asset quality has improved in recent years. This should
continue, driven by the
ongoing wind-down of the Irish portfolio, now classified as
non-core, and a
recovering Danish economy.
Earnings have also improved, driven primarily by declining loan
impairment
charges. These used to consume between one-third and
three-quarters of
pre-impairments profits but are now down to more normalised
levels. Negative
interest rates in Denmark have had a manageable impact on
earnings, being partly
offset by mortgage lending re-pricing and volume growth. Fitch
expects the
bank's risk appetite to remain moderate and that management will
remain focused
on driving profitability via lower costs and without increasing
the bank's risk
appetite. Danske has a strong management team, in Fitch's
opinion, but senior
management turnover has been fairly high in recent years.
Danske has a well-diversified funding base. Similar to most
Nordic peers, it has
significant reliance on wholesale funding, in particular through
its mortgage
loan business which by law is exclusively funded through Danish
mortgage bonds.
Demand for Danish mortgage bonds should remain strong in light
of the need from
predominantly domestic financial institutions, insurance
companies and pension
funds to hold highly liquid, high-quality, securities in
domestic currency. This
is reinforced by the fairly limited outstanding volume of Danish
government
bonds. Nonetheless, maintaining a significant liquidity
portfolio to mitigate
refinancing risk is key to Danske's current ratings.
Danske's risk-weighted capital adequacy ratios compare well with
those of
international peers, but lag behind those of some Nordic peers.
Leverage is
acceptable in a European context, with tangible common
equity/tangible assets at
around 4%.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - REALKREDIT'S IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Realkredit Danmark's IDRs and VR reflects Fitch's view that
profitability,
although moderate, will enable the mortgage bank to absorb
unexpected shocks in
Denmark until economic growth is firmly back on track in the
country. Despite
the sharing of some services with its parent bank, the ratings
of Realkredit
Danmark are based on its standalone financial strength. Fitch
also expects that
capital is, to an extent, fungible between Danske and Realkredit
Danmark, and
thus the VRs are, to a certain degree, inter-connected.
The ratings reflect the bank's strong Danish franchise as the
second-largest
mortgage lender, its solid capitalisation and its strong asset
quality. Its
monoline business model and reliance on wholesale funding
constrain the ratings,
although risks associated with the latter are mitigated by a
large, deep and
liquid domestic funding market.
Realkredit Danmark's assets represent the majority of Danske's
mortgage loan
exposure and Fitch expects the quality of the mortgage lending
to remain strong,
supported by a stabilising Danish economy. However,
profitability should remain
modest, driven by its low-margin mortgage loan business.
Realkredit Danmark is by law entirely wholesale-funded, largely
through issuance
of Danish mortgage bonds. Similar to its domestic peers, about
one-third of
Realkredit Danmark's bonds mature within a year to match the
duration of the
bank's underlying mortgage loan. Generally such dependence on
short-term
wholesale funding would suggest a lower rating. However, the
supportive dynamics
of the Danish mortgage bond market are an important mitigating
factor for this
risk. Realkredit Danmark's move to extend bond maturities and
Denmark's law on
mortgage bond maturity extensions will help reduce refinancing
risks (see:
'Nordic Banks' Significant Wholesale Funding Reliance', dated 29
April 2015)
Realkredit Danmark's capital adequacy ratios compare well with
those of domestic
and international peers. Low risk weights on mortgage loans
boost reported
capital ratio while leverage is acceptable in a European
context.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Danske's and Realkredit's '5' Support Ratings and 'No Floor'
Support Rating
Floors reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no longer
rely on
receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in case
of need. In
Fitch's view, the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive
(BRRD) is now
sufficiently progressed to provide a framework for resolving
banks that is
likely to require senior creditors participating in losses, if
necessary,
instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support.
In the EU, BRRD has been effective in member states since 1
January 2015,
including minimum loss absorption requirements before resolution
financing or
alternative financing (eg, government stabilisation funds) can
be used. Full
application of BRRD, including the bail-in tool, is required
from 1 January
2016.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Danske are
all notched down
from the bank's VR and have been affirmed accordingly. The
ratings reflect each
instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss
severity risk
profiles, which vary considerably.
Danske's CRD IV-compliant Tier 2 instruments are notched down
once below the
bank's VR to reflect the notes' higher expected loss severity
relative to senior
unsecured creditors. The notching also takes into consideration
a lack of
contractual full write-down or conversion language. .
Fitch rates Danske's other Tier 2 instruments three notches
below the VR to
reflect loss severity (one notch) and incremental
non-performance risk (two
notches). Of the latter, Fitch has applied a single notch for
incremental
non-performance risk to legacy issues because of the issuer's
ability to defer
coupons. The ability to defer interest is the differentiation
between the
old-style Tier 2 instruments and the new CRD IV-compliant Tier 2
notes.
Hybrid Tier 1 securities are rated four notches below Danske's
VR to reflect the
higher-than- average loss severity risk of these securities (two
notches) as
well as their high risk of non-performance (an additional two
notches).
Danske's Additional Tier 1 instruments are rated five notches
below Danske's VR,
reflecting the notes' higher expected loss severity relative to
senior unsecured
creditors (two notches) and higher non-performance risk (three
notches), given
their fully discretionary coupon payments. Fitch believes
Danske's capital
buffer being above the 7% CET1 trigger and the minimal capital
ratio taking into
account the additional buffer on Danish systemically important
financial
institutions is sufficient to limit the notching for
non-performance risk to
three (which could otherwise result in wider notching).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
DANSKE'S IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The Stable Outlook incorporates Fitch's expectation that Danske
will continue to
improve profitability while gradually reducing its volume of
impaired loans both
in Denmark as well as in its non-core business.
An upgrade is currently unlikely given the current earnings and
asset quality
pressures. Over the medium- to long-term, an upgrade is
contingent on the bank
successfully executing its current strategy, with a clear focus
on home markets.
This is provided that asset quality metrics also continue to
improve, combined
with sustainable and solid internal capital generation.
The ratings could be downgraded if Danske is unable to
competitively access
wholesale funding markets, if its Danish business faces a
significant
deterioration in asset quality that materially affects its
capitalisation or if
its improving earnings trend reverses, reducing its ability to
absorb shocks.
REALKREDIT'S IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that Realkredit Danmark
will maintain
its focus on asset quality, will continue to generate capital
internally and
that its adequate earnings will be able to absorb unexpected
shocks.
A rating downgrade would most likely be a result of Realkredit
Danmark being
unable to competitively access wholesale funding markets or if
it significantly
increases its reliance on international debt investors who may
prove less stable
during financial stress. A downgrade of Danske's ratings, or
reduced focus on
liquidity, would also be rating-negative.
An upgrade is currently unlikely given the bank's already high
ratings and
monoline business model.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade to the Support Ratings and upward revision to the
Support Rating
Floors would be contingent on a positive change in Denmark's
propensity to
support its banks. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely
in Fitch's
view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings of the subordinated debt and other hybrid capital
issued by Danske
are sensitive to a change in Danske's VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Danske Bank
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Commercial paper programme: affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
Long-term senior debt: affirmed at 'A'
Short-term senior debt: affirmed at 'F1'
CRD IV-compliant Tier 2 instrument (ISIN: XS0974372467):
affirmed at 'A-'
Subordinated notes: affirmed at 'BBB'
Tier 1 instruments: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Additional Tier 1 capital instruments (ISIN: XS1044578273):
affirmed at 'BB+'
Danske Corporation
Commercial paper programme: affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
Realkredit Danmark
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A', Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bjorn Norrman
Director
+44 20 3530 1330
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 144 299 174
Committee Chairperson
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame.
cfm?pr_id=990465">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure
Form
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.