LONDON, September 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Denmark-based Nykredit
Realkredit's (Nykredit) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'A', Short-term
IDR at 'F1' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'a'. The Outlook on the
Long-term IDR
is Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed wholly-owned subsidiary Nykredit Bank's
Long-term IDR at
'A' with a Stable Outlook, and Support Rating at '1'.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VR, IDRS, AND SENIOR DEBT
Nykredit's ratings reflect the bank's strong Danish franchise as
the leading
domestic mortgage lender, resilient asset quality, and solid
capitalisation. The
ratings also factor in the group's modest profitability and
reliance on
wholesale funding, although the latter is mitigated by a large,
deep and liquid
domestic covered bond market.
Nykredit's asset quality remains strong, despite an over 20%
property price
correction in Denmark since the 2007 peak. Impaired loans are
stabilising and
Fitch expects the quality of mortgage lending to remain
resilient in 2015 and
2016, supported by an improving Danish economy and the group's
conservative risk
appetite. Management aims to grow and diversify its franchise in
Denmark,
although Fitch expects this to be achieved without increasing
the bank's risk
appetite. This is because growth will focus on broadening the
bank's product
offering with existing clients.
Nykredit Bank's impaired loans remain elevated, although given
the subsidiary's
limited size, they are not expected to pose a material risk for
the group.
Nykredit's capitalisation compares well with that of domestic
and international
peers. Low risk weights on mortgage loans boost capital ratios
and leverage is
acceptable in a European context, particularly given the bank's
resilient asset
quality. Low profitability has at times limited internal capital
generation,
however.
Nykredit has sound cost management, but as a result of its
low-margin mortgage
lending, loan impairment charges (LICs) have absorbed 40% to 60%
of
pre-impairment operating profits since 2011. Fitch expects LICs
to reduce in
2015 and 2016, underpinned by a stabilising Danish economy,
supporting the
bank's improving profitability.
As a mortgage institution, Nykredit is obliged by law to fund
its mortgage
lending through the issuance of mortgage bonds. Danish mortgage
bonds are
effectively pass-through securities where the maturity of the
bonds match the
interest term on the underlying mortgage loan. The volume of
short-term bonds at
Nykredit has declined, but over a quarter still mature within
one year. We
believe the risk of wholesale market dislocation is partly
offset by Nykredit's
strong and sophisticated approach to its wholesale funding
requirements, and
this dependence on short-term wholesale funding is also
partially mitigated by
structural features in the Danish mortgage bond market.
Fitch expects continued strong demand for Danish mortgage bonds
in light of the
need for domestic financial institutions, insurance companies
and pension funds
to hold highly liquid, high quality, securities in domestic
currency. This is
reinforced by a fairly limited outstanding volume of Danish
government bonds.
Nonetheless, maintaining a significant liquidity portfolio to
mitigate
refinancing risks is key for Nykredit's current ratings. The
group's strategy to
lengthen the maturity profile of its liabilities and Denmark's
law on mortgage
bond maturity extension will help reduce refinancing risk.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Nykredit's '5' Support Rating and Support Rating Floor of 'No
Floor' reflect
Fitch's view that senior creditors can no longer rely on
receiving full
extraordinary support from the sovereign in case of need. In
Fitch's view, the
EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) is now
sufficiently
progressed to provide a framework for resolving banks that is
likely to require
senior creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead
of or ahead of a
bank receiving sovereign support.
In the EU, BRRD has been effective in member states since 1
January 2015,
including minimum loss absorption requirements before resolution
financing or
alternative financing (eg, government stabilisation funds) can
be used. Full
application of BRRD, including the bail-in tool, is required
from 1 January
2016.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Nykredit
are all notched
down from its VR and have been affirmed accordingly. The ratings
reflect each
instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss
severity risk
profiles, which vary considerably.
Nykredit's Tier 2 contingent capital instruments are rated three
notches below
the VR. The notes are notched twice for loss severity to reflect
the principal
write-down feature and once for non-performance risk. The latter
reflects
moderate incremental risk due to a 7% common equity Tier 1 ratio
trigger, which
is partly offset by the large capital buffer above this trigger
point, compared
with the risk reflected in Nykredit's VR.
Nykredit's additional Tier 1 instruments are rated five notches
below the VR.
The notching reflects the notes' higher expected loss severity
relative to
senior unsecured creditors (two notches) and higher
non-performance risk (three
notches) given the fully discretionary coupon payments. Nykredit
Realkredit's
large capital buffer above the 7.125% CET1 trigger and
regulatory minimum
capital ratios is sufficient to limit the notching for
non-performance risk to
three (which could otherwise result in wider notching).
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
Nykredit Bank's IDRs and debt ratings are aligned with
Nykredit's due to the
subsidiary's core position within the Nykredit group, including
full ownership,
strong support track record, and likely high reputational risk
from allowing the
subsidiary to default. Nykredit Bank also allows Nykredit to
provide a full
range of services to its customers which the mortgage
institution is unable to
provide. Given the close integration of Nykredit Bank with the
larger group,
including various shared services, we have not assigned a VR to
the subsidiary.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that Nykredit will
continue to maintain
strong asset quality while improving its earnings to internally
generate
capital.
A downgrade would most likely be a result of Nykredit being
unable to
competitively access wholesale funding markets or if the group
reduces its focus
on liquidity. An increased reliance on international debt
investors who may
prove less stable during financial stress, or increasing risk
appetite -
particularly at Nykredit Bank - would also be rating-negative.
An upgrade is currently unlikely given the group's already high
ratings and
limited product portfolio. In the longer term, an upgrade would
be contingent on
Nykredit broadening its product offering, providing it with more
diversified
revenue streams.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade to the Support Rating or upward revision to the
Support Rating Floor
would be contingent on a positive change in Denmark's propensity
to support its
banks. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's
view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Nykredit's subordinated debt ratings are broadly sensitive to
the same
considerations that might affect its VR and Fitch's view of
non-performance risk
relative to that captured in the VR.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
Nykredit Bank's ratings are sensitive to the same factors that
may drive changes
to Nykredit's IDRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
Nykredit Realkredit
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A', Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'
Tier 2 contingent capital notes: affirmed at 'BBB'
Additional Tier 1 notes: affirmed at 'BB+'
Nykredit Bank
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A', Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
