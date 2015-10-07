(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Peer Review: French Cooperative
Banking Groups
here
PARIS/LONDON, October 07 (Fitch) French cooperative banking
groups continue to
build up capital through strong retention of earnings despite
tough conditions
for their core domestic retail banking business, says Fitch
Ratings. Credit
Agricole, Groupe BPCE and CM11-CIC represent around 60% of the
French banking
sector.
We believe the cooperative status of these groups is key to
their ability to
build up capital because they are not subject to excessive
market pressure to
deliver high returns, which helps them contain dividend and
member payout
ratios. CM11-CIC's shares are not quoted on any stock exchange
and only minority
stakes are quoted in the BPCE and Credit Agricole groups. Only
28% of shares in
Natixis, Groupe BPCE's specialised financial services
subsidiary, and 43% of
shares in Credit Agricole S.A., Credit Agricole's central body,
are quoted.
French banks, like many European peers, are finding it hard to
boost revenues
due to weak credit demand and low interest rates, as is the
case. The domestic
loan book of most French banks has been stagnating for two
years, reflecting
weak economic prospects in France.
Net interest margins have held up well as banks reduced funding
costs, but this
trend is unlikely to continue because households are fiercely
lobbying to reduce
rates on their fixed-rate housing loans. Housing loans represent
around 40% of
total domestic lending in France and a high proportion of them
are now repricing
downwards. Banks are also finding that they have limited
flexibility to reduce
remuneration rates on deposits. This is because interest rates
paid on widely
held Livret A savings deposits are still higher than market
rates. Livret A
rates, which act as a benchmark for rates on other savings
products and
deposits, were recently cut to an annual 0.75% from 1%.
France's cooperative banking groups generated an operating
return on average
equity of 9%-10% over the past four years. This is low compared
to similarly
rated peers and usually below peers rated 'A+' or higher. But
these performance
indicators reflect modest risk appetites and relatively limited
cyclical
earnings volatility at the cooperatives.
Additional information on the French cooperative groups is in
our report, "Peer
Review: French Cooperative Banking Groups" published today, and
available by
clicking on the link above, or from www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director, Banks
+33 1 44 29 91 74
Fitch France
60 Rue de Monceau
Paris 75008
Francois-Xavier Marchand
Director, Banks
+33 1 44 29 91 46
Janine Dow
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44
203 530 1153,
Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.