(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, September 10 (Fitch) The recent depreciation of the
Chinese yuan
could have a drag on Hong Kong banks' profitability, growth and
asset quality,
says Fitch Ratings. Rising offshore yuan (CNH) funding costs and
a shortage in
offshore yuan liquidity will have a negative effect on net
interest margins
(NIMs). At the same time, the slowing Chinese economy will
dampen demand for
Hong Kong banks' cross-border lending, while the reduced yuan
exchange rate
weakens the repayment capacity of mainland borrowers in US
dollar or Hong Kong
dollar terms.
Data is not yet out on the impact on Hong Kong deposits from the
almost 4%
decline in the CNH/USD exchange rate in August. However, any
expectations for
the currency to further depreciate against the USD are likely to
exacerbate the
trend of depositors converting their offshore yuan assets into
other foreign
currencies. Outstanding offshore yuan deposits had declined by
1% over the first
seven months of the year, according to the Hong Kong Monetary
Authority.
This decline has already contributed to tightening NIMs with
Fitch-rated Hong
Kong banks' weighted average NIM contracting to 1.54% at
end-1H15 from 1.69% at
end-2014. Offshore yuan funding costs have risen markedly
alongside the decline
in deposits, with Hong Kong banks raising short-term offshore
yuan deposit rates
to around 4% from 3%.
Profitability will also be affected as Hong Kong banks' offshore
yuan-related
business is dampened. Demand for investment products, insurance
products and
bonds denominated in offshore yuan is likely to have already
weakened.
A weaker yuan will also extend the decline in Hong Kong banks'
gross mainland
China exposure as lending growth falters. Hong Kong banks' China
exposure fell
to 30.7% of assets at end-1Q15 from 32.7% at end-2014. Demand
for cross-border
lending has been partly driven by mainland companies' arbitrage
activities
rooted in firms' expectations for further yuan appreciation. The
weaker
repayment capacity of mainland borrowers in US dollar terms
could also affect
asset quality in cross-border lending, though the impact is
likely to be minimal
if there is no further sharp depreciation.
There will also be indirect effects on Hong Kong banks' lending.
Hong Kong's
wholesale and retail sector, which relies heavily on mainland
consumption, has
already come under pressure and is likely to slow down further.
The outstanding
loan balance in the wholesale and retail sector decreased by 1%
over 1H15 to
6.1% of total loans, signaling a rapid deceleration from growth
of 13% and 18%
in 2014 and 2013, respectively. More broadly, the Hong Kong
dollar's strength
relative to the yuan will feed through to the economy via lower
exports, reduced
tourist receipts and weaker retail sales.
At its core, the recent yuan depreciation underscores Hong Kong
banks'
sensitivity to both the mainland economy and banking system.
That said, the
level of depreciation was relatively small and the effects,
while widespread,
should be manageable. Further yuan depreciation will accentuate
the impact on
profitability and growth.
