(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, September 14 (Fitch) Midsized Mexican banks have been
able to
maintain consistent profitability metrics and adequate
capitalization despite
the slow growth of the country's economy and high competition in
the sector,
according to a new Fitch Ratings dashboard report. The report
also discusses key
factors affecting the credit profiles of these banks.
In Fitch's opinion, profitability among these banks is
reasonable and consistent
due to its sound margins derived from its focus to profitable
loans (small and
medium enterprises and sub-nationals). Non-performing loans are
below the
industry average and are also explained by these types of loans.
However, asset
quality metrics are highly vulnerable to material borrower
concentrations.
Fitch considers that the capitalization levels are adequate and
reflect the
inherent risks assumed by each bank, albeit capital adequacy
could be pressured
given their aggressive growth expectations. The funding base
among these banks
is reasonably diversified, Fitch also deems these banks would be
able to comply
gradually with the new liquidity ratio (Liquidity Coverage Ratio
under Basel
III) requested by the local regulator.
Mexican Midsized Banks - 1H15 Dashboard
here
