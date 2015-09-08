(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, September 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong
Kong's Long-Term
Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'AA+' with a Stable
Outlook. The issue ratings on Hong Kong's senior unsecured
local-currency bonds
are also affirmed at 'AA+'. The Country Ceiling is affirmed at
'AAA' and the
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Hong Kong's IDRs with a Stable Outlook
reflects the following
key rating drivers:
Hong Kong's ratings are underpinned by a resilient and flexible
economy, high
income levels, a credible policy framework, and exceptionally
strong public and
external finances. The ratings are constrained by the
territory's large
financial and corporate sector exposures to mainland China
(A+/Stable).
Hong Kong's macroeconomic performance has remained resilient
over the past 12
months. Real GDP grew by 2.8% during the second quarter of 2015,
up from 2.4% in
the first quarter. Private consumption and gross capital
formation were the main
drivers, as net exports continued to be a drag on growth due to
a weakening
tourism sector. Fitch forecasts real GDP growth of 2.4% in 2015,
broadly in line
with the Financial Secretary's expectation of 2%-3% announced in
August, but
slightly below the 2014 real GDP growth of 2.5%.
External finances are among the strongest across Fitch-rated
sovereigns. The
territory is a large net external creditor (250% of GDP
forecasted for 2015) and
has run current account surpluses for nearly two decades. Fitch
does not believe
the sharp rise in the one-year implied volatility in USDHKD
option markets
caused by recent equity and currency volatility in mainland
China represents a
risk to Hong Kong's currency regime. The currency board has been
in place since
1983 and is supported by USD340bn in foreign exchange reserves,
equivalent to
1.87x the monetary base.
Fiscal reserves grew to HKD829bn (36% of GDP) in the fiscal year
ended 31 March
2015 (FY14) on the back of a budget surplus of 3.6% of GDP. The
territory has
run consistent budget surpluses since FY04 and has a track
record of budget
outperformance, which has averaged 3.3% of GDP over the past
five years. The
outstanding stock of government debt (38% of GDP) is not fiscal
in nature and
primarily constitutes notes issued by the Hong Kong Monetary
Authority to
facilitate management of the currency board.
The government is already working to address the long-term
fiscal challenges
posed by lower trend growth and an ageing population. In 2014,
the Working Group
on Long-Term Fiscal Planning estimated the territory will face a
structural
deficit within the next 10 years without policy action. The
Treasury has already
implemented a programme to reduce operating expenditure by 2%
over the coming
three years and will establish a Future Fund to enhance the
investment returns
on the government's existing fiscal reserves. The Financial
Secretary also said
he may revisit the feasibility of implementing a Goods and
Services Tax, though
Fitch believes the likelihood of implementation in the near term
is low.
Fitch continues to view Hong Kong's sizeable banking sector
exposures to
mainland China as its primary rating constraint. We estimate the
territory's
gross mainland China exposures were USD854bn as of March 2015
(31% of banking
sector assets), up from USD179bn in 2009 (11% of assets). The
majority of
exposures are supported by credit-enhancements, but bankruptcy
procedures are
largely untested in China and Fitch believes recovery rates to
offshore
creditors will be much lower than expected despite the use of
collateral
arrangements.
The Occupy Central protests from September to December 2014 and
the defeat of a
proposed new electoral system in the Legislative Council in June
2015 reflect
broader social disagreement over the pace and style of Hong
Kong's political
development, but have not impacted our assessment of its
sovereign
creditworthiness. Fitch's base case is that future protests are
unlikely to
reach the size and scale achieved during Occupy Central, though
we do expect the
political climate for universal suffrage to be tested once again
in the run-up
to the 2017 Chief Executive elections.
Domestic housing prices continued their ascent during the first
half of 2015,
and have effectively doubled since 2010. While values appear
unbalanced from a
fundamental supply/demand and affordability perspective, Fitch
views direct
risks to the banking sector in the event of a price correction
as limited given
seven rounds of macro-prudential tightening measures and
loan-to-value ratios on
residential mortgages averaging 55% since 2012.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced.
The main factors that could lead to positive action,
individually or
collectively, are:
- A longer track record demonstrating that Hong Kong's economy
is resilient to
mainland China's transition away from debt-fuelled economic
growth, potentially
through a strengthening of the stand-alone strength of Hong
Kong's financial
system.
- A non-disruptive transition away from debt-fuelled economic
growth in mainland
China and a rebalancing of its economy toward consumption.
The main factors that could lead to negative action,
individually or
collectively, are:
- Further concentration of banking sector exposures to mainland
China that makes
it increasingly difficult to distinguish financial sector risks
in Hong Kong
from those in mainland China, or a severe economic deterioration
in mainland
China that jeopardises Hong Kong's economic and financial
stability.
- A political disruption sufficiently large and prolonged to
disrupt Hong Kong's
long-term economic growth prospects or status as an
international financial
centre.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- China avoids a hard landing or banking sector crisis.
- Hong Kong's business climate remains stable and attractive.
- Hong Kong maintains the present Linked Exchange Rate System
with the US
dollar.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Andrew Fennell
Associate Director
+852 6296 8831
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Committee Chairperson
James McCormack
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1286
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 20 Aug 2015)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 12 Aug 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame.
cfm?pr_id=990461">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure
Form
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.