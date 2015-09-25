(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, September 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the credit
profiles of
Australia's two largest listed casinos - Crown Resorts Limited
("Crown",
BBB/Stable) and Echo Entertainment ("Echo", NPR), continue to be
stable against
the backdrop of a weakening macroeconomy and sizable expansion
plans.
Crown's and Echo's credit profiles benefit from operating in
well-regulated
markets and owning a portfolio of properties which generate
strong operating
cash flows. As Australian casinos are driven by domestic
patrons, their growth
has been more stable than those in Macao. Their focus on
mid-market patrons has
resulted in lower receivables outstanding.
However, both casinos have sizable capex pipelines. Crown's
planned capex
(excluding licence payments) on the Melbourne and Perth
properties is about
USD1.27bn for FY15-FY18. Echo is incurring substantial capex on
its Gold Coast
property, and has won the Queens Wharf Brisbane bid.
The new projects will not generate revenue for at least the next
three years
during the construction phase. Robust operating cash flows and
low-to-moderate
leverage should enable Crown and Echo to implement expansion
successfully
despite the ongoing macro weakening. Financial leverage,
however, may be under
pressure, especially for Crown.
