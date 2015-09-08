(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, September 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Santander UK Group
Holdings plc's (SGH) new EMTN programme a long-term rating of
'A' and a
short-term rating of 'F1'. The ratings apply only to the
issuance of senior
unsecured notes and represent senior programme ratings. It
should be noted that
not all notes under the programme will be rated.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The senior programme ratings are aligned with SGH's Long- and
Short-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'A' and 'F1', respectively. Fitch
views the likelihood
of default on any given senior unsecured obligation as the same
as the
likelihood of default on SGH, because default on any material
class of senior
unsecured obligations would be treated by Fitch as a default of
the entity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The senior debt ratings of the programme are sensitive to
changes in SGH's Long-
and Short-term IDRs.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+ 44 20 3530 1191
Fitch Rating Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
John Boulton
Director
+44 20 3530 1673
Committee Chairperson
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 144 29 91 74
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
