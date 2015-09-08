(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) and senior unsecured note ratings of
Ladder Capital
Finance Holdings LLLP and Ladder Capital Finance Corporation
(collectively
Ladder or the company) at 'BB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmations incorporate Ladder's growing commercial real
estate (CRE)
investment platform that enables flexibility to invest across
products, a
conservative underwriting culture, and access to multiple
sources of capital.
Ladder varies its leverage depending on the risk profiles of and
allocation
levels to the various CRE asset classes in which it invests. As
a result of an
increased allocation to 'AAA' and other investment grade rated
CMBS securities
over the last two years, the overall corporate debt to equity
ratio increased to
2.7x as of June 30, 2015, at the higher end of the company's
articulated target
of 2.0x-3.0x and up from the 1.5x-2.0x range from 2011-2013.
Ladder's credit strengths include growing core earnings through
periods of
market volatility, recently reduced reliance on gain on sale
income -- though
this has yet to be sustained over an extended period -- and
adequate liquidity.
Rating constraints include the company's less diversified
business model focused
on the commercial real estate sector, high proportion of secured
funding, weak
unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured debt following the
August 2014 bond
offering, reduced capital retention stemming from the parent
Ladder Capital
Corp's (LADR) REIT tax election effective Jan. 1, 2015, the
absence of a track
record as a standalone entity through a full credit cycle and
key man risk.
Symbiotic Business Lines
Fitch has a favorable view of Ladder's track record of
originating conduit and
balance sheet mortgage loans, purchasing investment grade CMBS,
U.S. Agency and
other securities, and acquiring net lease and other equity real
estate as market
conditions warrant. Net lease equity real estate and highly
rated securities
balance Ladder's gain on sale for conduit loans and higher risk
balance sheet
loans given that they are on properties undergoing transition.
The balance sheet
continues to grow, with total assets increasing to $5.7 billion
as of June 30,
2015 from $3.4 billion as of Dec. 31, 2013.
As noted in Fitch's commentary 'Commercial mREITs Eye Growth as
Banks Keep CRE
in Check,' dated July 6, 2015, commercial mortgage REITs
(mREITs) like LADR are
becoming more prominent in the commercial real estate lending
market. There is a
possibility that commercial mREITs will fill a void left by
large U.S. banks,
which have pulled back from the more volatile segments of CRE
lending, such as
construction, acquisition and land development while growing
overall CRE lending
volumes post-crisis. Ladder has significant floating-rate loan
holdings (60% of
total loans as of June 30, 2015), including higher risk CRE
loans on
transitional properties, thereby potentially benefitting from a
rising interest
rate environment.
Conservative Underwriting Culture
Ladder was founded during the financial crisis in October 2008
and has operated
during multiple periods of market volatility without incurring
credit losses
since inception. Ladder's average loan-to-value is lower and
debt service
coverage and debt yield levels are higher than commercial real
estate finance
peers, including other commercial mREITs, banks, and other real
estate
investment and asset management firms, a credit positive.
Ladder's average loan
balance was $19 million as of June 30, 2015, limiting individual
loss exposures,
and the weighted average loan-to-value on balance sheet first
mortgage loans was
approximately 64% as of June 30, 2015, down from approximately
70%
year-over-year.
Access to Multiple Sources of Capital; FHLB Remains a Low-Cost
Alternative
Ladder remains reliant on wholesale funding sources, although
there is growing
diversity amongst Ladder's sources of capital. As of June 30,
2015, the company
had five repurchase facilities, two secured credit facilities
and a corporate
credit facility from numerous lending institutions, mortgage
loan borrowings,
borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB), and access to
unsecured notes
and public equity.
In June 2015, Ladder's captive insurer subsidiary, Tuebor
Captive Insurance
Company LLC (Tuebor), increased its FHLB advance limit to the
lesser of $2.9
billion, 40% of Ladder's total assets or 150% of Ladder's total
equity ($325
million increase). This came almost a year after the FHLBs'
regulator, the
Federal Housing Finance Agency, proposed rules to revise the
requirements for
financial institutions to apply for and retain membership in one
of the 12
FHLBs. Among the proposed rules was that existing captive
insurers would sunset
over five years. Ladder has continued to take advantage of the
low-cost funding
afforded to FHLB borrowers. Interest rates on Tuebor's FHLB
borrowings ranged
from 0.25% to 2.74% as of June 30, 2015, which is among the
lowest borrowing
rates for any of Ladder's borrowings. Therefore, Fitch expects
Ladder to
continue accessing this capital source when financing certain
first mortgage
loans, mezzanine loans and investment grade CRE securities.
Fitch believes that Ladder's potential loss of access to FHLB
funding would be
manageable, considering Ladder finances high quality conduit
loans and CMBS
securities with the FHLB. These investments can be replaced with
other sources
of funding including term debt and repurchase facilities.
However, this shift in
funding would increase Ladder's cost of borrowing impacting its
profitability
metrics, and if replaced with shorter-term repurchase
facilities, further reduce
Ladder's liquidity profile and financial flexibility. Fitch will
monitor the
regulatory developments and continues to view access to more
unsecured and
longer-term funding sources positively.
Increase in Leverage
Ladder levers its assets based on their liquidity and volatility
characteristics, with highly rated securities levered the
highest, followed by
net lease and other real estate equity, conduit loans, and
balance sheet loans.
The company matches its assets and liabilities well from a
funding duration
standpoint. Low leverage has been a key credit strength for
Ladder but increased
to 2.7x as of June 30, 2015, at the upper end of the company's
articulated
target of 2.0x-3.0x, from 1.9x as of Dec. 31, 2014 and 1.4x as
of Dec. 31, 2013.
Should the company fully utilize its recently authorized up to
$50 million share
repurchase program, leverage would increase slightly to 2.8x,
which would still
be appropriate for the 'BB' rating.
Growing Core Earnings and Lower Reliance on Gain-on-Sale Income
Core earnings totalled $100.1 million during the first half of
2015, down
year-over-year due in part to adjustments related to the timing
of the
recognition of hedge results and the realization of gains/losses
related to the
sale of hedged assets. The overall earnings trajectory has
remained strong at
$219.3 million in 2014, up from $200.3 million in 2013 and
$177.5 million in
2012. This comes despite several periods of volatility in the
commercial real
estate debt markets during the past several years. Core earnings
to average
equity was 13.3% in 1H2015, down slightly from 16.3% in 2014 and
17.5% in 2013;
the decline was partially driven by a reduction in loan sale
proceeds, including
securitization profits.
Notably, the quality of Ladder's earnings has improved from a
credit standpoint
as gain on sale income (loan sales and gain on securities), net
of hedges
related to securitized loans, represented 30.9% of net revenues
in 1H2015, down
from 51.0% in 2014 and 53.3% in 2013. Greater revenue diversity
with reduced
reliance on gain on sale income over a longer term period would
be viewed
favorably by Fitch.
Predominantly Secured Borrower
Ladder's secured debt represented 83.2% of total debt and 59.5%
of total assets
as of June 30, 2015, which limits financial flexibility. In
addition,
unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured notes has weakened over
the past year
due to the company's August 2014 bond offering. Unencumbered
assets and
unrestricted cash totaled $835.2 million as of June 30, 2015,
which covered
unsecured debt by 1.2x. This ratio is down from 2.2x as of June
30, 2014.
Nevertheless, Ladder's liquidity position remains adequate with
sources
(unrestricted cash, projected retained cash flows from operating
activities)
covering uses (debt maturities assuming a 90% refinance rate on
secured debt,
operating lease expense, securities commitments remaining to be
funded and
unfunded commitments on mortgage loan receivables) by 1.0x
through Dec. 31,
2016. As of June 30, 2015, Ladder had $957.6 million of excess
committed
capacity under its committed secured repurchase funding
facilities and other
repurchase facilities, $38 million under its secured credit
agreement, and
$507.8 million of undrawn committed term financing from FHLB,
for a combined
$1.5 billion available to fund future growth in its business.
Key Man Risk
Key man risk is not unusual for mortgage REITs or similar
finance companies. In
Fitch's view, key man risk continues to reside with the Chief
Executive Officer
of Ladder. However, the company has a deep bench, and the six
executive officers
of the company average 26 years of commercial real estate
finance experience. In
August 2015, Ladder's Chief Investment Officer resigned to
assume the Chief
Executive Officer role at a competing commercial real estate
investment
platform. Fitch views Ladder as having sufficient remaining
management depth to
absorb this departure.
As of June 30, 2015, Ladder's management team and directors held
interests in
the company comprising 12.3% of the company's total equity,
aligning interests
of management and shareholders.
REIT Tax Election Credit Neutral; Higher Dividend Payout Ratio
LADR's REIT tax election effective Jan. 1, 2015 had no impact on
Ladder's 'BB'
long-term IDR or Stable Outlook. This was because of Ladder's
intention to
maintain a consistent operating strategy and pay a portion of
the dividend in
common stock rather than an all-cash dividend, which offset the
limited capital
retention flexibility that comes with REIT election. The REIT
conversion
negatively impacts Ladder's ability to retain capital for growth
and/or
opportunistic activity, driven primarily by the requirement that
REITs
distribute at least 90% of taxable income to shareholders.
As a result of the REIT tax election, Ladder is expected to
retain approximately
45% of its core earnings going forward, compared to
approximately 60% prior to
the REIT conversion. All else being equal, the REIT conversion
increased
after-tax core earnings because of a lower effective tax rate as
a REIT, but
this was somewhat offset by an increase in the company's cash
dividend to $1.10
per share from $0 per share previously.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the company
will continue
to prudently grow its business, maintain conservative
underwriting standards,
and continue to moderate reliance on gain on sale income. This
is offset by
Ladder's increase in leverage and growing access to FHLB
financing, which is
economical but nevertheless constrains further growth in the
unencumbered pool
and the ratio of unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured debt.
The following factors may have a positive impact on Ladder's
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Greater revenue diversity with a sustained reduction in
reliance on gain on
sale income;
--Sustained profitability and asset quality performance through
multiple market
environments, while maintaining conservative leverage at the
lower end of the
2.0x-3.0x target and strong liquidity levels;
--Increased economic access to long-term unsecured debt funding.
The following factors may have a negative impact on Ladder's
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Regulatory risks that immediately impede access to FHLB
borrowings without an
offsetting increase in long-term economic sources of funding;
--Material increase in exposure to more aggressively
underwritten balance sheet
loans or real estate equity investments without adequate
reserves and
commensurate decrease in leverage;
--An increase in leverage beyond the company's articulated
target;
--Sustained reduction in liquidity levels and/or unencumbered
assets relative to
outstanding unsecured debt;
--Sustained operating losses or material weakening of asset
quality.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings of Ladder Capital
Finance Holdings LLLP
and Ladder Capital Finance Corporation:
--IDRs at 'BB';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sean Pattap
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0642
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Tyra Junaid
Director
+1-212-908-0291
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating U.S. Mortgage REITs and Similar Finance
Companies (pub. 24
Feb 2015)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28
Apr 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame.
cfm?pr_id=990484">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure
Form
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.