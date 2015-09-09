(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to withdraw its ratings of Findus Pledgeco S.a.r.l., Findus Bondco S.A. and Findus PIK S.C.A. after a 30-day period beginning today. Fitch will continue to maintain coverage of Findus prior to withdrawal. Findus has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Fitch reserves the right in its sole discretion to withdraw or maintain any rating at any time for any reason it deems sufficient. Fitch may elect to maintain coverage based on investor feedback. Fitch will only provide ratings where it has sufficient information to rate the issuer or transaction. This advance notice is provided to permit further investor feedback to Fitch and for the benefit of users in managing their use of Fitch's ratings. Fitch rates Findus as follows: Findus Pledgeco S.a.r.l. Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR): 'B-'; Rating Watch Evolving (RWE) Findus Bondco S.A. Senior secured: 'B+'; RWE Findus PIK S.C.A. Long-term IDR: 'CCC'; RWE Senior PIK notes: 'CC'; RWE Contact: Ching Mei Chia Director +44 20 3530 1068 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Marco Finetti Associate Director +44 20 3530 1553 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.