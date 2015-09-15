(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Chilean Life Insurance Dashboard
(First-Half
2015)
here
SANTIAGO, September 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings reports in its
latest Chilean Life
Insurance Dashboard for the first half of 2015 (1H15) that the
Life industry was
mainly propelled by the annuities and saving segment, decoupled
with the weak
Chilean economic forecast. Industry net income remains stable
compared to 1H14,
although gross written premiums growth was 18.2%. Industry
performance was
mainly driven by an increase in claims-losses and limited
investment returns.
Premium growth was driven by regulatory changes for initial
losses in the
annuities segment, which encourages companies in these segments
to commercialize
competitive annuities, and therefore increase annuities
premiums, which were up
28.9%. Companies active in traditional segments such as life and
health remain
with the most uneven profits, followed by pension companies,
whereas bank
assurance companies present less volatile and higher profitable
ratios.
The new report, 'Chilean Life Insurance Dashboard 1H2015' is
available on
Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the
link above.
Contact:
Santiago Recalde
Associate Director
+56-2-2499-3327
Fitch Chile Clasificadora de Riesgo Limitada
Alcantara 200, Of. 202, Las Condes
Santiago, Chile
Rodrigo Salas
Senior Director
+56-2-2499-3309
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
