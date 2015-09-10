(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK, September 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) has affirmed Bangkok Commercial Asset Management Company Limited's (BAM) National Long-Term Rating at 'AA-(tha)', with a Negative Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS BAM's National Ratings are supported by its status as a state enterprise that is 100% owned by the Financial Institutions Development Fund (FIDF), which is a unit of the central bank. There is implicit regulatory assistance (such as in the classification of BAM's notes as banks' liquid assets) that support its funding abilities. BAM is the largest player in Thailand's impaired asset management sector, and thus plays a key role in the local financial system. It has had a sound operating performance with consistent profitability. The Negative Outlook is driven by the FIDF's ongoing studies on divesting part of its stake in BAM. Details on any divestment have not been finalised and the timeline remains unclear. Nevertheless these efforts likely indicate that the state may have reduced propensity to extend extraordinary support to BAM over the medium term. RATING SENSITIVITIES A clear indication from the state of the importance of BAM in its plans for the financial sector, or a long-term commitment to maintain BAM's status as a wholly-owned state enterprise with attendant regulatory benefits, would lead to a revision of the Outlook to Stable and potentially a re-assessment of the National Long-Term Rating. A significant reduction in the propensity of the state to support BAM, such as through a large reduction in its shareholding or reduced regulatory advantages, could lead to negative rating action. In particular, a reduction of the government's stake to below 50% could lead to a multiple-notch downgrade of the National Long-Term Rating, though the final rating would also depend on the ultimate financial profile and the continuation of state linkages. The rating actions are as follows: National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(tha)'; Outlook Negative National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)' National Long-Term Rating on senior unsecured bonds affirmed at 'AA-(tha)' Contact: Primary Analyst Parson Singha, CFA Senior Director +662 108 0151 Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited Park Ventures, Level 17 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini Patumwan, Bangkok 10330 Secondary Analyst Patchara Sarayudh Director +662 108 0152 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Lee Managing Director +886 2 8175 7601 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National ratings in Thailand. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28 Apr 2015) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context =2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.