FRANKFURT/LONDON, September 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Gothaer
Allgemeine Versicherung AG's (GA) and Gothaer Lebensversicherung
AG's (GL)
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A' and Long-term
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlooks on the ratings are Stable.
Fitch has also
affirmed GA's EUR250m subordinated debt at 'BBB'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Gothaer group's (GG) strong and
resilient
capitalisation, good market position and well diversified group
structure. The
rating is constrained by the adverse influences of the low
interest environment
on GG's investment income and long-term life liabilities.
Fitch considers GG's capital as supportive of its ratings. GG's
Fitch's Prism
Factor-Based Model score remains 'very strong' at end-2014 and
GG reported a
regulatory solvency margin of 196% (2013: 175%). The agency
expects
capitalisation to improve slightly in 2015.
Like other German life insurers, GG's life insurance investments
have a shorter
duration than the life insurance liabilities that they match.
This gap
contributes to interest rate risk. Fitch views this risk
negatively for the
rating. However, in the past two years GG has increased its
asset duration,
improving its position.
GG reduced its holdings of certain risky assets in 2014 and
Fitch expects
further improvements for 2015. In 2014, the company's
investments in peripheral
European countries, which exclude Greece, increased to 8.8% of
total investments
(2013: 7.6%), which was partly driven by increase in the market
value of these
investments. At end-2014, there were unrealised capital gains on
these assets.
In 2014 GA's net combined ratio decreased to 96.6% (2013:
100.9%), a level
slightly better than its five year average, after
higher-than-average
catastrophe-related claims in 2013. Investment income decreased
in 2014, driven
by lower current income from investments. Fitch expects that the
company will
maintain the level of investments income in 2015. GL's operating
performance was
negatively affected by high charges stemming from the need to
fund additional
regulatory reserve requirements (Zinszusatzreserve; ZZR). The
agency expects
that the higher ZZR charges along with lower investment income
will put GL's
operating performance under further pressure.
GG is a well-diversified group with effective sales channels,
attracting
customers and intermediaries across all insurance areas. Fitch
considers GL and
GA as core to, and fully integrated with GG, as they have the
same brand,
management and distribution channels, as well as similar clients
and back-office
operations.
GG is a mutual insurance group, which generated gross written
premiums (GWP) of
EUR4.5bn in 2014 (2013: EUR4.3bn), making it one of the larger
German mid-sized
insurance groups. GG focuses on private customers and small- and
medium-sized
enterprises. Products are distributed via tied agents and
independent financial
advisors and, to a limited degree, through co-operating banks.
With GWP of
EUR1.6bn, GA is GG's main non-life insurer. GG plans to merge GA
with its other
non-life carriers, Asstel Sach, during 2016. GG's two life
carriers, GL and
Asstel Leben, were merged into one entity at the beginning of
2014. The merged
company reported GWP of EUR1.4bn. The health insurer, Gothaer
Krankenversicherung AG, constitutes the third group segment with
GWP of
EUR0.8bn.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for an upgrade include an improved level of
profitability in
its life and investment operations while maintaining a group
return on equity
above 7.5% on a sustained basis. GG would also need to maintain
a score of "very
strong" in Fitch Prism factor-based model.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include weakening
capitalisation as measured
by a decline in Fitch's Prism Factor-Based Model result to a
level below
"strong" or an increase in operating leverage to over 14x (2014:
13.6x), and a
net combined ratio of above 105%.
