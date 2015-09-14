(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, September 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded St.
Jude Medical,
Inc.'s (STJ/St. Jude) long-term ratings to 'A-' from 'A', and
its short-term
rating to 'F2' from 'F1'. The ratings are removed from Negative
Rating Watch,
and assigned a Stable Outlook. See the full list of rating
actions at the end of
this release.
Fitch has also assigned an 'A-' rating to the company's $1.5
billion notes
offering, which will be used to partly fund its recently
announced $3.4 billion
cash acquisition of Thoratec Corporation (Thoratec).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating actions reflect the following:
--Fitch believes the acquisition of Thoratec is strategically
constructive and
provides an adjacent product platform to STJ's cardiovascular
business, as well
as an expansion of its treatment offerings for heart failure
patients.
--The acquisition will increase leverage (total debt/EBITDA) in
the intermediate
term, which was already stressed for the company's 'A' rating.
--The stabilizing domestic cardiac rhythm management (CRM)
market, new product
introductions, and emerging market opportunities should support
mid-single-digit
organic revenue growth for STJ during 2015 and beyond.
--STJ's focus on cost control and improving its sales mix should
more than
offset pricing headwinds and incrementally improve margins
during 2015-2017.
--Decent sales growth and modestly improving margins will drive
strong and
consistently positive free cash flow (FCF).
--Fitch anticipates that STJ will maintain adequate liquidity
through cash
balances, reliably positive FCF and ready access to the credit
markets.
THORATEC ACQUISITION STRATEGICALLY SOUND
STJ's decision to enter into the mechanical circulatory support
market through
the acquisition of Thoratec will help to expand the company's
presence in
treating heart failure patients. The demand for heart pumps
should increase over
time, given the increasing number of new heart failure patients.
In addition,
these devices can provide health and economic benefits to
patients and payors,
to the extent that they can more effectively and more safely
treat patients than
with alternative treatments.
Thoratec's device platforms are adjacent to STJ's current
cardiovascular
platforms. Potential sales and technological synergies exist
between the two's
product platforms. STJ forecasts only modest operating cost
synergies, however,
although it should also be able to augment the growth in
Thoratec's products
through its scale. Thoratec operates in the ventricular-assist
heart pump
market, which is a duopoly, and has a roughly 58% market share.
In addition,
Fitch expects Thoratec to enter what will most likely become a
duopolistic
percutaneous heart pump market in the near future.
TRANSACTION WILL INCREASE LEVERAGE
STJ expects to close the transaction in fourth quarter 2015
(4Q15), and leverage
will likely increase above what is already a stressed balance
sheet for similar
'A' rated issuers, precipitating Fitch's downgrade to 'A-'.
Despite STJ's
expected operating stability and acquisition-related
opportunities to enhance
growth, Fitch believes that leverage will remain above 1.7x
during the
intermediate term.
GROWTH EXPECTED
Fitch looks for STJ to generate mid-single-digit organic revenue
growth during
the next 12-24 months. Growth will be supported by new product
introductions,
growth in recently introduced products, and expansion into
faster growing
product and geographic markets. These factors should more than
offset a soft CRM
market and foreign exchange rate headwinds.
STJ has recently launched, or will soon launch devices in all
four of its
business segments (CRM, Atrial Fibrillation, Cardiovascular
and
Neuromodulation ). A number of these devices are
differentiated by their
clinical effectiveness and safety profiles, as well as by their
ability to
reduce medical costs compared to competing devices. Fitch
believes the company's
new product development and commercialization efforts will
continue to support
favorable pricing and potentially incremental market share
gains.
IMPROVING MARGINS
Fitch forecasts improving margins for STJ, despite some
persistent headwinds.
STJ margins have remained relatively strong, owing to mix shift
to newer and
higher margin devices and its ongoing focus on cost control
which offset a more
challenging hospital reimbursement environment and the ACA
excise tax. Longer
term, Fitch expects margins will benefit from continued gains in
operational
efficiency and favorable shifts in product sales mix.
RELIABLE FCF
Increasing revenue with improving margins should result in STJ
generating $800
million - $1.1 billion of annual FCF (cash flow from operations
minus capital
expenditures of roughly $250 million minus dividends of roughly
$320 million)
during the next two years. Cash generation should be sufficient
to fund roughly
$2.3 billion of debt reduction that will likely be needed to
maintain the 'A-'
rating if the acquisition is executed as announced.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for St. Jude
Medical, Inc.
include:
--Mid-single-digit organic revenue growth;
--Stressed leverage in the intermediate term mainly due to the
proposed Thoratec
acquisition;
--Improving margins of 50-75 basis points by 2017 with
consistently positive and
solid FCF of $800 million - $.1 billion annually;
--Adequate liquidity from balance sheet cash and adequate access
to the bank and
credit markets;
--Roughly $2.3 billion in debt reduction within approximately
two years of the
acquisition.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include the following:
An upgrade is not anticipated in the near- to intermediate-term.
However, STJ
would need to commit to and operate with leverage stronger than
1.6x-1.7x while
maintaining relatively stable operations and solid FCF, in order
for Fitch to
consider a positive rating action.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include the following:
--Debt sustained above 2x-2.1x EBITDA without the prospect of
timely
deleveraging.
--Stressed leverage could result from a scenario in which
revenue and margins
are significantly stressed (more than Fitch anticipates),
resulting in weakening
FCF, and capital deployment not being adjusted to reduce the
company's need for
debt financing.
--As such, significant debt-financed share repurchases or
acquisitions in the
near term would likely prompt a negative rating action, given
the limited
flexibility associated with the company's forecasted leverage
during the next
two years.
LIQUIDITY
At July 4, 2015, STJ had adequate liquidity, comprising
approximately $910
million in cash plus short-term marketable securities and
roughly $251 million
(net of $1.25 billion commercial paper borrowings) in
availability on its
$1.5 billion bank revolving credit facility, which expires in
August 2020. STJ
generated approximately $690 million in FCF (net of $179 million
of capital
expenditures and $312 million of dividends) during latest 12
months (LTM), ended
July 4, 2015.
The company had approximately $3.75 billion in debt with
(including $1.25
million in CP outstanding) approximately $52 million maturing in
2015, $675
million in 2016, $1.25 billion in 2018 and $1.77 billion
thereafter. Fitch
expects STJ to refinance the majority of its non-bank-loan
maturities, utilizing
its anticipated access to credit markets.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has downgraded the following ratings:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A-' from 'A';
--Senior unsecured bank debt to 'A-' from 'A';
--Senior unsecured debt to 'A-' from 'A';
--Short-term IDR to 'F2' from 'F1';
--Commercial paper to F2' from 'F1'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bob Kirby
Director
+1-312-368-3147
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Megan Neuburger
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0501
Committee Chairperson
Peter Molica
Senior Director
+1-212-908-1288
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
