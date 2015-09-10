(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, September 10 (Fitch) Slower economic growth in Panama, following several years of strong expansion, may heighten the erosion of credit strength brought about by very high competition among local banks, says Fitch Ratings. In Fitch's view, bank competition may actually intensify in times of less vigorous loan demand, exacerbating many banks' already limited capital generation. Near term, there is a higher potential for industry consolidation, particularly among small banks with weaker financial profiles, and little potential for upward rating pressure across the sector. Panama's GDP averaged a robust 8.3% per year over 2010-2014, which fostered competition characterized by less stringent constraints on rates, tenors and other terms. The result has been broadly compressed profitability and weaker financial flexibility. As banks have accumulated less profit, capital levels have declined. Furthermore, many Panamanian banks target capital levels without substantive cushions. Differences between the best-rated banks and the rest of the system are growing in terms of loss-absorption capacities and risk appetites. Banks have tried to compensate for lower margins by maintaining outstanding efficiency metrics. We do not believe that efficiency measures have room for improvement, thus profitability is more heavily dependent on maintaining exceptionally good asset quality. We believe that asset quality will deteriorate only modestly in the medium term, but enough that it could affect banks positioned at the weaker end of their rating levels. The absence of a central bank in Panama may limit the ability of the government to provide support for troubled lenders. Some economic sectors are exhibiting less dynamism, including, for example, the Colon Free Trade Zone and certain public-sector investment projects. At the same time, a potential slowdown in the key sectors of construction and mortgage lending could eventually affect asset quality. None of these risks has materialized in generalized terms as of yet. Good loan portfolio quality will be key for banks to maintain their credit profiles. Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were among the lowest levels in the region, at 0.92% as of June 2015. However, in a scenario of lower economic growth and rising unemployment, NPLs may double over the medium term, which would drive higher loan loss reserves, especially for some smaller banks. Positively, Panama's otherwise favorable economic environment has allowed banks to grow steadily in an already highly penetrated market. Domestic loans/GDP exceeds 90%, which is approximately twice the Latin American average. The slowdown in Panama's GDP is expected to be modest, perhaps stabilizing around 6% over the next few years, roughly 2x Fitch's forecast for Latin American averages over the coming years. Contact: Rene Medrano Senior Director LATAM Financial Institutions San Salvador +503 2516-6610 Matthew Noll, CFA Senior Director Financial Institutions Fitch Wire + 1 212 908-0652 New York Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.