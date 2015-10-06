(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, October 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says funds face growing
capacity issues
due to the combined effect of reduced overall market liquidity,
growth of a
fund's AUM relative to supply, fund flow concentration and
search for return
reaching into less liquid asset classes.
Capacity issues are becoming particularly pressing in the credit
fund sector,
where these trends have been most pronounced. In addition, we
consider the
safeguards and techniques of blockbuster credit funds, against
fire sales during
a sustained period of heavy outflows in illiquid markets,
untried.
Nevertheless, the largest funds in capacity-constrained
categories have overall
maintained or improved their three-year performance record
relative to peers and
their benchmarks since 2012, supporting the idea that most of
the largest funds
have not reached the point of maximum capacity despite strong
AUM growth over
the period.
The ability of active asset managers to exploit market
inefficiencies reduces as
fund size increases. Beyond a certain limit, "capacity", a
fund's ability to
outperform its peers and objectives may be constrained.
Fitch considers that a fund's size directly influences sources
of returns, but
affects returns themselves only indirectly. Size has an effect
on the
implementation of investment strategy, which may affect the
consistency of
performance.
We believe capacity management can be a source of investment
edge, which may be
better revealed in prolonged periods of outflows and market
sell-off.
The report, "Fund Capacity - Trade Off Between Size and
Performance", is
available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Contact:
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Fitch Ratings S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Alastair Sewell, CFA
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1147
Media Relations: Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741,
Email:
rose.millburn@fitchratings.com.
