SYDNEY, September 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a report,
"Peer Review: New
Zealand Regional Lenders - Solid Performances to Continue
Despite Economic
Challenges," that it expects the solid performance of New
Zealand's Regional
Lenders (Regionals) to continue over the next 12 to 24 months,
despite some
operating environment challenges.
Two banks - Southland Building Society (SBS, rated BBB) and The
Co-operative
Bank (Co-op, rated BBB-), were placed on Positive Outlook
earlier in September
2015. The Positive Outlooks reflect the banks' change in
strategic direction
following the appointment of its new management over recent
years. Fitch
believes these changes are structural and are likely to have
positive
implications on the banks' ratings. In both cases, there are
early signs of
performance improvement and membership growth, although we
expect the biggest
benefits to their respective competitive positions to emerge
over the next 18-24
months, without compromising their conservative risk appetite.
The Regionals' combined market share is small, making up less
than 10% of New
Zealand's mortgages and deposits at March 2015. However, we
recognise the
significant value these franchises gain from local ownership,
which includes
loyal and, at times, parochial community support.
Challenges for the New Zealand economy include moderating
economic growth due to
low commodity prices weighing on incomes and investment, and
weaker global
demand, resulting in reduced net exports. A sustained period of
low commodity
prices such as dairy and/or further weakening of the operating
environment of
its main trading partners - China and Australia, represent
downside risks. This
could lead to higher unemployment and potentially a sharp
correction of the high
property prices, particularly in Auckland. High household
leverage and property
prices remain risks to the financial system, although the impact
on the
Regionals may be more limited, relative to the major banks due
to their lower
exposure to the Auckland market.
The lenders' risk appetite is likely to remain conservative,
reflected in tight
underwriting standards which mitigate some weaknesses in risk
control, such as,
concentration risks. This conservatism has benefited their asset
quality which
we expect to remain stable in the financial year ending March
2016 (FY16), in
the absence of a significant shock to the economy.
Fitch expects some earning pressure in FY16, driven by narrowing
net interest
margins due to the competition for mortgages and cuts in the
official cash rate
in 2015. However, the potential for a weaker economy in the
medium-term could
impact unemployment which could result in increasing arrears and
impairment
charges.
The Regionals' capital ratios and funding positions are
strengths, relative to
international peers. These act as buffers to offset the lenders'
small absolute
size and limited access to fresh common equity. The Regionals
predominantly fund
their loan books through customer deposits, making them less
reliant on investor
sentiment.
