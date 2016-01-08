(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: China: State Support for Banks Intact Amid Financial Reforms here HONG KONG, January 07 (Fitch) Chinese banks play important strategic roles in supporting state policies, but these objectives may come in conflict with banks' profit goals, and this dilemma continues to weigh on their Viability Ratings (VRs), Fitch Ratings says in a new special report. Authorities frequently use the banks to address systemic risks, reinforcing the banking system's importance to the economy. This importance implies the sovereign (A+/Stable) would have a very high propensity to support the banks. Fitch rates the three wholly state-owned policy banks at 'A+', and the five state commercial banks 'A'. Fitch believes the banks' main source of support in times of need will be the Chinese sovereign, rather than non-sovereign shareholders or local governments, whose abilities to provide direct and timely support to banks are uncertain. Fitch believes China's practice of bailing out debt-saddled enterprises through banks would delay the nation's bid to develop a more market-driven financial system. This means China will remain a centrally controlled economy despite financial reforms and effort at rebalancing the economy that had implied a greater role for market forces. The full report is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link in this media release. Contact: Katie Chen Associate Director +86 10 8517 2135 Fitch Ratings (Beijing) Ltd. Room 1930, 19/F, PICC Tower 2 Jianguomenwai Avenue, Chaoyang District Beijing 100022, China Grace Wu Senior Director +852 2263 9919 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.