(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, September 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has
affirmed
Indonesia-based plastic packaging manufacturer PT Berlina Tbk's
(Berlina)
National Long-Term Rating at 'A-(idn)' with a Stable Outlook.
The agency has
also affirmed the ratings on Berlina's IDR200bn medium-term
notes due in
December 2017 at 'A-(idn)'.
'A' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk
relative to other
issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in
circumstances or
economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment
to a greater
degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a
higher rated
category.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Debt-funded Expansion Increases Leverage: The company operates
in a relatively
capital-intensive industry and needs to increase capacity in
order to meet
growing demand. Consequently, leverage (as measured by net
debt/EBITDA)
increased to 2.9x as of June 2015, and Fitch expects a range of
2.0x-3.0x.
Counterbalancing the higher leverage is the company's
conservative approach of
ensuring that at least 50% of the expanded capacity is
contracted.
Diversifying Customer Base: Fitch views Berlina's
diversification strategy as
beneficial in the longer run. The company entered the automotive
segment with
the acquisition of Quantex, a manufacturer of oil lubricants
packaging. Berlina
is also targeting building materials, food and beverage, auto
parts,
agricultural and chemical segments.
Leading Position in Indonesia: Berlina's rating reflects the
company's business
as Indonesia's second-largest plastic packaging manufacturer,
with an estimated
of 20%-25% market share. Berlina has over 40 years' experience
in the industry.
The group's performance benefits from the supporting demographic
profile and
growing consumptions. Customers include those from the
fast-moving consumer
goods (FMCG), cosmetics, automotive, and food and beverage
sectors.
Established Relationship with Unilever: The company has an
established
relationship with its key customer, the Unilever group (Unilever
NV/Unilever
PLC, both rated 'A+'/Stable), since 1971. The Unilever group
contributed 53% and
64% of Berlina's sales in 2014 and 1H15, respectively. Fitch
views Berlina's
reliance on Unilever as a positive point, due to Unilever's
creditworthiness and
its dominant position in Indonesia FMCG industry. We expect
Berlina to continue
to supply plastic packaging to Unilever.
Cost Pass-Through Contracts: Berlina's long-term contracts with
customers
provide relatively stable cash flows. Berlina's customer
contracts typically
include cost pass-through pricing mechanism, which largely
mitigate company's
exposure to the fluctuating costs of raw materials through the
cycle.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Berlina
include:
- Sales volume growth of 1% yoy in 2015F and about 7% per year
in 2016F and
2017F
- EBITDA margin of around 16%
- Capex of IDR147bn in 2015 and IDR178bn in 2016
- Dividend payout of 15-25% of net income
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: The defensive nature of its cash flow and stable
margins in a
difficult operating environment, has led to Fitch re-assessing
Berlina's
business risk profile. Accordingly, Fitch has revised its rating
sensitivities.
Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating
action include:
- Net debt/EBITDA increase to above 3.0x on a sustained basis
- Deterioration in EBITDA margin to below 14% on a sustained
basis
Positive rating action is not expected over the medium term, due
to Berlina's
small operating scale.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Rufina Tam
Associate Director
+6221 29886800
Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower, 24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta 12940
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.