(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO, September 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Daido
Life Insurance
Co.'s (Daido Life) and Taiyo Life Insurance Company's (Taiyo
Life) Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A'. The Outlook on both
ratings is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Daido Life and Taiyo Life are core subsidiaries of T&D Holdings,
Inc's (T&D),
whose consolidated group solvency margin ratio (SMR) rose to
1,220.7% at
end-March 2015 from 1,115.0% a year earlier. T&D's overall
credit profile has
been improving. Its group-based enterprise risk management has
been enhanced and
the unity of T&D has further strengthened recently.
Daido Life's IFS rating reflects its solid operating performance
and robust
capitalisation at the standalone and group level. Daido Life's
statutory SMR
remains the highest among Japanese traditional life insurers.
Its SMR rose to
1,363.7% at end-March 2015 from 1,156.4% a year earlier. Daido
Life's unadjusted
standalone IFS rating is 'A+'.
Taiyo Life's IFS rating reflects its strong operating
performance and adequate
capitalisation at the standalone level. Fitch views Taiyo Life
as a core company
within T&D along with Daido Life under Fitch's Insurance Rating
Methodology.
Therefore, Taiyo Life shares the same IFS rating as Daido Life,
which
incorporates a one-notch uplift from its unadjusted standalone
IFS rating of
'A'.
Japan's Long-Term Local-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is
'A'. The Outlook
is Stable. Both Daido Life and Taiyo Life have a high level of
government debt
holdings (24% and 20%, respectively, of invested assets at
end-March 2015) and
do not have overseas business diversification to counterbalance
the high level
of Japanese government bond holdings. Therefore, these insurers'
"adjusted" IFS
ratings are capped by Japan's sovereign rating.
Fitch considers that some risks still exist in the holdings of
domestic equities
at Daido Life and Taiyo Life, which are smaller than most
traditional Japanese
life insurers but still larger than most similarly rated foreign
life insurers,
and the duration mismatch between assets and liabilities at
Daido Life.
Daido Life provides insurance mainly for Japanese small and
medium-sized
enterprises, and Taiyo Life provides insurance for domestic
households, not only
for elderly women who have been its core customers but also
their family
members. T&D has a market share of 6.6% in the Japanese life
insurance market by
value of policies in force at end-March 2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade on either Daido Life or Taiyo Life is unlikely in the
near future,
given the constraint of the sovereign rating. Japan's sovereign
IDR will cap
both companies' Insurance Financial Strength (IFS) ratings,
despite their strong
standalone credit fundamentals.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a significant
erosion of T&D's
capitalisation, deterioration in its profitability, and
volatility in its
Embedded Value (EV). Specifically, Daido Life's and Taiyo Life's
ratings may
come under pressure if T&D's consolidated SMR falls below 700%,
consolidated
financial leverage rises above 25% (6% at end-March 2015), or if
its EV stayed
volatile for a long time
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Teruki Morinaga
Director
+81 3 3288 2781
Fitch Ratings Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 102-0083
Secondary Analyst
Akane Nishizaki
Associate Director
+852 2263 9942
Committee Chairperson
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+ 852 2263 9942
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
