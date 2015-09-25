(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO, September 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Daido Life Insurance Co.'s (Daido Life) and Taiyo Life Insurance Company's (Taiyo Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A'. The Outlook on both ratings is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS Daido Life and Taiyo Life are core subsidiaries of T&D Holdings, Inc's (T&D), whose consolidated group solvency margin ratio (SMR) rose to 1,220.7% at end-March 2015 from 1,115.0% a year earlier. T&D's overall credit profile has been improving. Its group-based enterprise risk management has been enhanced and the unity of T&D has further strengthened recently. Daido Life's IFS rating reflects its solid operating performance and robust capitalisation at the standalone and group level. Daido Life's statutory SMR remains the highest among Japanese traditional life insurers. Its SMR rose to 1,363.7% at end-March 2015 from 1,156.4% a year earlier. Daido Life's unadjusted standalone IFS rating is 'A+'. Taiyo Life's IFS rating reflects its strong operating performance and adequate capitalisation at the standalone level. Fitch views Taiyo Life as a core company within T&D along with Daido Life under Fitch's Insurance Rating Methodology. Therefore, Taiyo Life shares the same IFS rating as Daido Life, which incorporates a one-notch uplift from its unadjusted standalone IFS rating of 'A'. Japan's Long-Term Local-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is 'A'. The Outlook is Stable. Both Daido Life and Taiyo Life have a high level of government debt holdings (24% and 20%, respectively, of invested assets at end-March 2015) and do not have overseas business diversification to counterbalance the high level of Japanese government bond holdings. Therefore, these insurers' "adjusted" IFS ratings are capped by Japan's sovereign rating. Fitch considers that some risks still exist in the holdings of domestic equities at Daido Life and Taiyo Life, which are smaller than most traditional Japanese life insurers but still larger than most similarly rated foreign life insurers, and the duration mismatch between assets and liabilities at Daido Life. Daido Life provides insurance mainly for Japanese small and medium-sized enterprises, and Taiyo Life provides insurance for domestic households, not only for elderly women who have been its core customers but also their family members. T&D has a market share of 6.6% in the Japanese life insurance market by value of policies in force at end-March 2015. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade on either Daido Life or Taiyo Life is unlikely in the near future, given the constraint of the sovereign rating. Japan's sovereign IDR will cap both companies' Insurance Financial Strength (IFS) ratings, despite their strong standalone credit fundamentals. Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a significant erosion of T&D's capitalisation, deterioration in its profitability, and volatility in its Embedded Value (EV). Specifically, Daido Life's and Taiyo Life's ratings may come under pressure if T&D's consolidated SMR falls below 700%, consolidated financial leverage rises above 25% (6% at end-March 2015), or if its EV stayed volatile for a long time Contacts: Primary Analyst Teruki Morinaga Director +81 3 3288 2781 Fitch Ratings Japan Limited Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F 4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 102-0083 Secondary Analyst Akane Nishizaki Associate Director +852 2263 9942 Committee Chairperson Jeffrey Liew Senior Director + 852 2263 9942 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=991329 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.