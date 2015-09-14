(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, September 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Mitsui
Life Insurance
Company Limited's (Mitsui Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
Rating of
'BBB+' on Rating Watch Positive (RWP).
The rating action follows the announcement that Mitsui Life
Insurance Company
Limited (Mitsui Life) and Japan's largest private insurer,
Nippon Life Insurance
Company (Nippon Life, IFS:A/Stable), have signed a basic
agreement whereby
Nippon Life will purchase all of Mitsui Life's shares and
declare Mitsui Life as
its affiliate. Both insurers are expected to sign a definitive
agreement in late
October - early November 2015. The transaction is expected to be
completed by
the end of March 2016, subject to regulatory approvals and the
external market
environment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Positive Watch of Mitsui Life reflects Fitch's expectation
that Mitsui
Life's financial profile is likely to benefit from being a part
of Japan's
largest private insurer and financially stronger group.
Fitch will consider the strategic importance of Mitsui Life
within the Nippon
Life Group and Mitsui Life's financial performance upon the
completion of the
transaction. Fitch expects to upgrade Mitsui Life's rating by
one to a maximum
of two notches.
Mitsui Life will operate as a subsidiary of Nippon Life, while
maintaining its
brand name and existing distribution channel, which has strong
ties with Mitsui
Group. Nippon Life is in discussions with certain Mitsui Group
members such as
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (IDR: A-/Stable) regarding
their
reacquisition of approximately 15% in aggregate of Mitsui Life's
shares after
the transaction.
Nippon Life reported core profit of JPY679bn, with total assets
of JPY62.2trn,
while Mitsui Life reported core profit of JPY59bn, with total
assets of
JPY7.4trn in the financial year ending March 2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade is likely on completion, depending further analysis
of the strategic
importance of Mitsui Life within the Nippon Life Group.
A downgrade of Mitsui Life is unlikely given Fitch's view that
it will maintain
sufficient capitalisation based on the moderate investment risks
and declining
risk associated with minimum guarantees of variable annuity
products.
