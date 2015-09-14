(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 14 (Fitch) Additional Tier 1 (AT1) issues
announced by ABN
AMRO Bank and Intesa Sanpaolo last week are likely to pave the
way for further
AT1 issuers, says Fitch Ratings. We believe that banks with very
strong credit
profiles and/or national champions will be the most prolific
issuers of AT1
instruments, at least in the short term. Similar to previous
quarters, supply is
likely to remain volatile, largely reflecting the sensitivity of
the nascent
asset class to event risk and abrupt changes in market
sentiment.
Second tier players with weaker credit profiles and emerging
markets banks,
which issued sizeable amounts of AT1 bonds in 2014 and 1Q15,
have been largely
absent from this market since 2Q15. This is partly due to
heightened investor
risk aversion, uncertainty about the timing of a US Fed rate
hike and the yuan's
devaluation on 11 August, which led to broad market volatility.
As the AT1
markets mature, second tier banks may be in a stronger position
to issue AT1
bonds in a variety of market conditions.
Despite bouts of market volatility, AT1 pricing continues to
tighten. This
largely reflects the quality of the issuers, all highly rated
core European
banks, who are not capital constrained and can therefore wait
for favourable
issuance conditions. For instance, almost half of the total AT1
issuance to date
in 3Q15 was issued over a four-day period, between 7 and 11
August.
AT1 issuance in July and August reached USD13.5bn, surpassing
the USD11bn for
2Q15. Volumes have been dropping, however, and are lower than
the USD31bn in
1Q15 and USD32bn issued in 4Q14. Total outstanding AT1 volumes
will likely
markedly exceed USD200bn before year-end.
AT1 issuance in 2015 is, in our opinion, on course to set a new
record, as
highlighted in our latest "EMEA Financials Bond Market" report,
available by
clicking on the link below. Fitch also publishes a regular AT1
tracker, also
accessible through the link.
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/reports/report_frame.cfm?rpt_id=87
0853"> Click here for "EMEA Financials Bond Market".
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/reports/report_frame.cfm?rpt_id=86
9819"> Click here for "Banks ATI Tracker August 2015".
