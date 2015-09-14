(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JOHANNESBURG/LONDON, September 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says
that South African
insurers' ratings are not affected by the recent rand weakness.
The rand has
weakened significantly against major developed market
currencies, with year to
date losses of around 19% against the US dollar and 17% against
sterling.
Insurers' domestic capital positions remain strong and largely
immune to
short-term currency movements. Their predominantly rand
liabilities are
typically matched by rand-denominated assets. Moreover, local
capital markets
continue to provide insurers with ample liquid investments as
well as reliable
capital supply through well-developed local debt and equity
markets.
The domestic stock market's significant offshore exposure
provides insurers with
a partial rand hedge, supporting equity returns during times
when the rand
depreciates. Many of the large constituents of the Johannesburg
Stock Exchange
derive a substantial portion of their profits from outside South
Africa.
Moreover, many insurers invest a portion of shareholder funds in
offshore
equities. Equity returns have a significant impact on insurers'
return on
shareholder assets and life insurers' overall assets under
management.
Rand weakness particularly hurts non-life insurers'
profitability, because of
the increased cost of imported spare parts for motor repairs.
However, non-life
insurers have managed rand weakness well in recent years, partly
through various
initiatives, such as greater use of alternative spare parts
rather than original
manufacturer parts. Fitch therefore believes that the recent
rand weakness will
not significantly depress non-life insurers' 2015 underwriting
margins. However,
new vehicle prices may rise as a result of the weak rand. This
may have a second
order effect on motor insurance sales growth.
The rand has recently strengthened against some emerging market
(EM) currencies,
including many in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA). Although this move
has weakened the
rand results that insurers derive from these markets, it
supports their
expansion plans. All large insurers with strong EM strategies
are actively
considering further opportunities to deploy capital in SSA, with
specific
developments in the near term anticipated in Uganda (MMI,
National IFS rating of
main operating entity 'AA+(zaf)'/Stable), Angola (Sanlam,
'AA+(zaf)'/Stable) and
Nigeria (Liberty, 'AA(zaf)'/Stable). Conversely, the ability of
South African
insurers to expand into developed markets would likely be hurt
by a sustained
weak rand.
Further geographical diversification could be ratings positive
for South African
Insurers in the long-term, provided it is executed successfully
and profitably.
Contact:
Willem Loots
Director
+27 11 290 9402
Fitch Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
23 Impala Road
Sandton 2196
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
