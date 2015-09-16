(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/MILAN/LONDON, September 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
downgraded French
retailer Financiere IKKS S.A.S.' (IKKS) Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) to 'B-' from
'B'. The Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has also downgraded HoldIKKS S.A.S.' senior secured notes
to 'B' from 'B+'
and IKKS Group S.A.S.'s super senior revolving credit facility
(RCF) to 'B+'
from 'BB-'.
The downgrades are based on our review of the company's new
business plan, which
will see the pace of store openings and profit growth materially
slow down,
leading to limited growth of funds from operations (FFO).
Additionally, a
competitive trading environment in the French clothing retail
industry is
leading to pricing pressure, albeit less pronounced in the key
premium segment.
Consequently, we expect IKK's currently elevated leverage to
continue into
2015-2017, which is outside our forecasts for the previous 'B'
IDR. These risks
are partly mitigated by the company's above-average
profitability and the
ability to maintain a small positive free cash flow (FCF).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Lower Growth Expectations
We have lowered our revenue expectations for IKKS to reflect the
new business
plan introduced since LBO France acquired control of the company
in July 2015.
Additionally, we expect volume growth to be challenged by a
sluggish
macro-economic environment in France, characterised by cautious
consumer
spending behaviour and reduced pricing power. The sector is
facing intense
competition, which is encouraging price mark-downs.
Compared with an original rating case that assumed revenue
growth in the
mid-teens, our revised rating case now foresees mid-single digit
annual growth
rates until 2018. Providing some mitigation is IKKS's position
as a niche player
with an established market position in France and its long-term
track-record
with annual sales growth averaging at 5%.
Persistently Weak Credit Metrics
Our lower revenue growth expectations result in a material
weakening of the
credit metrics over the next four years. We project FFO adjusted
gross leverage,
already stretched at 7.8x in 2014, to remain at around 7.0x
until end-2016,
before gradually improving to 6.5x thereafter. We project FFO
fixed charge cover
ratios to remain at around 1.6x over FY15-FY17. We consider such
levels of
leverage and coverage ratios insufficient for a 'B' rated
non-food retailer,
breaching our previous downgrade sensitivity guidance for IKKS.
Profitability to Remain Stable
We expect IKKS to maintain its above-average operating
profitability with EBITDA
margins of around 20%. This is due to its unique business model,
which uses a
cost-efficient affiliate concept, an outsourced manufacturing
process and has
benefitted from lower price pressure due to its premium segment
positioning. At
the same time, given the absence of scale-driven efficiencies,
we do not expect
any margin upside.
Change in Control Rating-Neutral
The acquisition of a majority stake in IKKS by LBO France in
July 2015 has had
no impact on the ratings. Early notes redemption could be
avoided given the
portability clause. The change in control has involved, apart
from a transfer of
ordinary shares, the addition to the capital structure of a
vendor loan,
convertible bonds and preferred shares, to which we have
assigned a 100% equity
credit.
Above-Average Recoveries
Recovery rates for the debt instruments are based on Fitch's
post-restructuring
going concern estimate. Fitch applied a discount of 25% to the
LTM EBITDA as of
end-March 2015. After using a distressed EV/EBITDA multiple of
5.0x and
customary restructuring charges, the rating for the super senior
RCF would be
'B+' with a Recovery Rating 'RR2' reflecting a cap of 90%
recoveries by the
French jurisdiction.
We expect IKKS to frequently draw on a separately provided
uncommitted ancillary
facility amounting to EUR15m. We treat this debt as de-facto
committed and have
included it into our super senior recovery analysis.
The EUR320m notes, which are secured by certain share pledges,
bank accounts and
inter-company receivables, are rated 'B', one notch higher than
the IDR, due to
a Recovery Rating of 'RR3' and 56% recoveries.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for IKKS include:
- Overall revenue growth between 5%-7%, driven mainly by the
store network's
expansion
- EBITDA margin stable at around 20% over the next four years,
with small
scale-driven cost improvements offset by increased marketing
spend
- Capex at 5% of sales per annum, driven by the pace of the
store roll-out.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Given slower than expected de-leveraging as a result of residual
volume risks we
consider an upgrade or revision of the Outlook to Positive to be
unlikely over
the next 18-24 months.
Future developments that may, collectively or individually, lead
to positive
rating action include
-- FFO adjusted gross leverage at or below 6.0x
-- FFO fixed charge coverage at or above 2.0x
-- EBITDA margin remaining sustainably above 20% and FCF margin
above 2.0%
-- double-digit revenue growth and positive like-for-like
growth.
Future developments that may, collectively or individually, lead
to the IDR
being downgraded or the Outlook being revised to Negative
include
-- FFO adjusted gross leverage at or above 8.0x
-- FFO fixed charge coverage at or below 1.2x
-- Sustained negative free cash flows (FCFs) in combination with
the need to
draw on the RCF to top up liquidity
-- Sustained negative like-for-like sales growth and EBITDA
margin dilution
towards 15%, implying an impaired business model and inability
to respond to
operating challenges and absorb market risks.
LIQUIDITY
The maturity of the senior secured bond in July 2021 allows
significant time
before refinancing pressure arises. The coupon is fixed at
6.75%, eliminating
interest rate-hike risk.
Fitch expects IKKS to generate stable FFO margins of 8%-9% in
the coming years,
of which a large amount will be used for capex. The scalability
of capex linked
to the pace of the store network expansion provides some
protection to FCF from
turning negative. We therefore expect FCF in the low-single
digit range (2%-4%)
from 2015 onwards. In addition, IKKS has access to external
funding in the form
of a RCF (EUR33m, currently fully undrawn) and an ancillary
facility (EUR15m),
which should help meet intra-year inventory-led working capital
peaks.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Patrick Durcan
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1298
Supervisory Analyst
Elena Stock
Director
+49 69 76 80 76 135
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
Committee Chairperson
Giulio Lombardi
Senior Director
+39 02 8790 87214
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Country-Specific Treatment of Recovery Ratings (pub. 28 Jun
2013)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
12 Jun 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=990853
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.