MOSCOW/LONDON, September 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
JSC State
Savings Bank of Ukraine's (Oschadbank) Long-term foreign
currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) to 'RD' (Restricted Default) from 'C' and then
upgraded it to
'CCC'. The rating actions follow the completion of the bank's
external debt
restructuring. A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch downgraded Oschadbank's Long-term and short-term foreign
currency IDRs to
'RD' from 'C' following the completion of the restructuring of
its USD700m and
USD500m eurobonds due in March 2016 and March 2018,
respectively. The
restructuring terms included the extension of these bonds'
maturity and increase
in coupon rates. In accordance with Fitch's distressed debt
exchange (DDE)
criteria, a DDE is deemed to have occurred if a restructuring
imposes a material
reduction in terms (including extension of maturity) compared
with the original
contractual terms of an entity's financial obligations, and the
restructuring is
conducted to avoid bankruptcy, insolvency or intervention
proceedings, or a
payment default. The downgrade of Oschadbank's IDR reflects
Fitch's view that
the bank's debt restructuring terms meet these criteria.
The affirmation of the bank's Viability Rating (VR) at 'ccc',
the upgrade of the
foreign currency Long-term IDR to 'CCC' and the assignment of
'CCC' ratings to
the new senior unsecured debt issues reflect Fitch's assessment
of the bank's
standalone credit profile following its debt restructuring. In
particular, the
debt exchange (which affected USD1.2bn of eurobonds, accounting
for 20% of
end-1H15 liabilities) has contributed to a significant
lengthening of the bank's
external debt maturity profile, thereby reducing refinancing
risks. In Fitch's
view, the bank's foreign currency liquidity at end-1H15
(comprising cash and
equivalents and short-term interbank placements) was sufficient
to meet
near-term wholesale funding maturities even prior to the
restructuring. However,
Fitch also notes that stability of the bank's highly dollarised
deposit base is
key to maintaining FX liquidity.
The bank's VR and IDRs also consider its (i) reasonable
liquidity in local
currency, underpinned by holdings of unpledged government
securities eligible
for refinancing with the National Bank of Ukraine (15% of
end-1H15 assets); (ii)
stabilisation trends in deposit funding, supported by the
growing share of
public sector accounts (16% at end-1Q15; end-2014: 10%); (iii)
reasonable 95%
coverage by specific reserves of non-performing loans (NPLs;
loans more than 90
days overdue; end-1H15: 25% of loans); and (iv) the bank's
compliance with
prudential capital requirements (end-8M15: regulatory capital
ratio of 13.9% vs.
minimum level of 10%).
The ratings remain constrained by the highly stressed operating
environment, and
resultant pressure on the bank's credit metrics and performance.
Credit risks
are also heightened by the large borrower concentrations and the
material share
of FX lending (43% of net loans), mostly to effectively unhedged
borrowers,
whose debt servicing capacity has been significantly constrained
by the recent
large hryvnia (UAH) devaluation. Most of these exposures either
became NPLs or
have been restructured to contribute to the large stock of
restructured/rolled-over exposures (end-1H15: 50% of loans,
including a
restructured loan, 15% of loans, to NJSC Naftogas of Ukraine;
CC). These were
only modestly provisioned, creating potential for significant
future increases
in credit losses. Recovery prospects will depend on the
performance of the
domestic economy and the stability of the UAH.
The large exposure to the sovereign through government debt
holdings (domestic
debt, mostly UAH-denominated, and so not part of the expected
sovereign debt
restructuring) and public sector more generally (together at
5.5x Fitch Core
Capital at end-1Q15) results in a significant correlation
between the credit
profiles of Oschadbank and the sovereign.
Additional loss absorption capacity is limited. At end-8M15, the
bank could have
increased its impairment reserves by only 5% without breaching
regulatory
capital requirements. Pre-impairment profit was negative in
2014-1Q15, meaning
that Oschadbank is likely to need further capital support if
performance does
not improve and recognition of asset quality problems continues.
The latter is
also likely as a result of the regulatory asset quality review
and capital
stress test, which is expected to be finalised in the coming
weeks.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The bank's Support Rating (SR) of '5' and Support Rating Floor
(SRF) of 'No
Floor' reflect Fitch's view of the Ukrainian authorities' still
limited ability
to provide support to the bank, in particular in foreign
currency, in case of
need, as indicated by the sovereign's 'C' Long-term foreign
currency IDR.
However, the propensity to provide support to the bank remains
high, in our
view, in particular in local currency, given the bank's 100%
state ownership,
policy role, high systemic importance, and the track record of
capital support
for the bank under different governments.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
The bank's VR, IDRs and senior debt ratings would not be
downgraded in case of a
further sovereign downgrade/debt restructuring, as the bank's
low ratings
already reflect very high levels of credit risk. However, the
bank's IDRs and
debt ratings could be downgraded in case of transfer and
convertibility
restrictions being imposed, which would restrict its ability to
service its
obligations.
The bank's ratings are also likely to be downgraded if further
deterioration in
asset quality results in capital erosion, without sufficient
support being
provided by the authorities, or if deposit outflows sharply
erode the bank's
liquidity, in particular in foreign currency. Stabilisation of
the sovereign's
credit profile and the country's economic prospects would reduce
pressure on the
ratings.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR could be upgraded and the SRF revised upwards if Fitch
markedly revises
its view of the authorities' ability to provide timely support
to the bank, in
particular, in foreign currency. However, this is unlikely in
the near term,
given the country's weak external finances and expected
sovereign external debt
restructuring.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'RD' from 'C';
then upgraded to
'CCC'
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'CCC'
Cancelled senior unsecured debt of SSB No.1 PLC [XS0594294695,
XS0906434872]:
affirmed and withdrawn at 'C', Recovery Rating 'RR4'
Newly issued senior unsecured debt of SSB No.1 PLC
[XS1273033719, XS1273034444,
XS1273034360]: assigned at 'CCC', Recovery Rating 'RR4'
Short-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'RD' from 'C';
then upgraded to
'C'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'ccc'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA-(ukr)'; Outlook
Stable
