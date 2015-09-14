(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Old
Mutual Life
Assurance Company South Africa's (OMLACSA; AAA(zaf)/Stable)
ZAR2.479bn
subordinated debt securities final ratings of 'AA(zaf)'.
The notes are rated two notches below OMLACSA's National
Long-term Rating of
'AAA(zaf)' to reflect their subordination and moderate risk of
non-performance,
in line with Fitch's notching criteria.
The assignment of the final rating follows the completion of the
bond issue and
receipt of documents conforming to the information previously
received. The
final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned 2
September 2015.
The unsecured subordinated callable securities were issued in
three tranches, as
follows:
- ZAR1,288m floating-rate notes paying a coupon of three-month
JIBAR + 225bps
and maturing on 14 September 2025. The notes are callable after
five years.
- ZAR568m fixed-rate notes paying a coupon of 10.9% per annum
semi-annually in
arrears and maturing on 14 September 2027. The notes are
callable after seven
years.
- ZAR623m fixed-rate notes paying a coupon of 11.35% per annum
semi-annually in
arrears and maturing on 14 September 2030. The notes are
callable after ten
years.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
All three tranches have a step-up in the coupon after their
respective first
call dates. The step-ups range from an additional 112.5 bps to
146bps.The notes
include a mandatory interest deferral feature which is triggered
when the
company's capital level falls below the regulatory capital
requirement.
According to Fitch's methodology, these subordinated bonds are
classified as
100% capital due to regulatory override within Fitch's
risk-based capital
calculation and are classified as 100% debt for the agency's
financial leverage
calculations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings on the subordinated debt securities are sensitive to
changes in
OMLACSA's National Long-term rating.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 21 August 2015
