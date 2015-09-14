(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 14 (Fitch) Headline-grabbing M&A in the
reinsurance sector may
do little in itself to help firms cope with the harsh reality of
falling prices
and low investment returns, Fitch Ratings says.
We expect market conditions to remain weak in 2016, while
company valuations
have remained stubbornly high. This increases the risk that
future acquisitions
will not generate long-term value - a risk that will only grow
as the pool of
potential targets shrinks.
The recent acceleration in deals is no surprise given the
combination of weak
pricing and overcapacity, and we have said for some time that
consolidation
could have some limited benefits for the sector as a whole by
reducing capacity.
The main driver of recent deals appears to be an attempt to
improve scale and
diversity, which can be positive for firms in the long term.
Reinsurance deals announced to date fall within the range of
1.1x to 1.8x
tangible book value, with acquisition multiples not showing any
sign of falling
despite firms' weakening results. If M&A activity continues into
2016 and
earnings continue to fall, as we expect, there is a risk that
acquisition prices
will increasingly appear disconnected from the reality of a
tough market
environment. This adds to the already significant execution and
integration
risks associated with mergers.
Risks are particularly high in transactions where
diversification is the driving
rationale, as the acquiring company is entering into an area
where it may not
have expertise and the chance of making mistakes is higher. On
the other hand, a
combination of two struggling companies in the same reinsurance
segment will
have less execution risk but could offer very limited benefits.
Mergers that are
seen to be poorly conceived could create problems if reinsurance
buyers become
reluctant to place business over the longer term.
M&A has been particularly brisk among Bermuda-based reinsurers
as they have been
the most exposed to fierce competition from the growth in
alternative capital,
which, along with the absence of major loss events, has helped
push premium
rates down. Although the pace of premium rate reductions for
bellwether property
lines slowed to single-digit levels at the June and July 2015
renewals, rates
are still falling. Bermuda-based reinsurers' investment
portfolios also tend to
be shorter-dated than those of the biggest European reinsurers,
meaning that
they have reinvested sooner into lower-yielding assets.
We expect Bermudan companies to remain among the most active in
looking for
deals as we believe alternative reinsurance has gained
widespread acceptance and
there is therefore no obvious catalyst for a significant
reduction in this side
of the market. Investors in alternative reinsurance gain
portfolio
diversification and limited correlation to other investment
risks, and we
therefore believe a significant proportion of these new
investors would remain
even if yields in other sectors improved or a major catastrophe
event led to
losses.
Contact:
Martyn Street
Senior Director
Insurance
+44 20 3530 1211
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Brian Schneider
Senior Director
Insurance
+1 312 263 4064
Simon Kennedy
Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1387
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
