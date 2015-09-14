(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, September 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign a
rating of 'BBB+'
to American International Group, Inc.'s (AIG) $420 million
issuance of 4.9%
senior notes due 2045. Proceeds from this new issue will be used
for general
corporate purposes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
This new issue is rated equivalent to the ratings of AIG's
existing senior debt,
and was sold in the Taiwan market. AIG completed offerings of
30-year notes in
Taiwan in March 2015 ($350 million) and July 2015 ($290
million).
Financial leverage as measured by the ratio of financial debt
and preferred
securities to total capital (excluding operating debt and the
impact of FAS 115)
was 17.5% at June 30, 2015, up from 16.5% at year-end 2014. Pro
forma financial
leverage adjusting for the new issuance, the July 2015
repurchase of $3.4
billion of AIG parent debt, and prior third-quarter 2015
issuances of $2.79
billion of senior debt is 17.5%.
Fitch affirmed the ratings of AIG and its insurance operating
subsidiaries with
a Positive Outlook on Sept. 1, 2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key triggers that could lead to an upgrade include:
--Improvement in GAAP earnings-based interest coverage to 10x or
above;
--No material changes in AIG's capital structure, including
maintenance of
financial leverage and total financing and commitments (TFC)
ratio at current
levels as well as risk-based capital at the company's insurance
subsidiaries;
--Stable-to-improving overall operating earnings.
Key triggers that could lead to an upgrade to the ratings of
AIG's
property/casualty subsidiaries include:
--A shift to sustainable underwriting profitability, with
greater loss reserve
stability or reserve redundancies.
Key triggers that could lead to a return to a Stable Outlook
include:
--Increase in financial leverage to above 20%, or an increase in
the TFC ratio
to above 0.7x from 0.5 currently;
--Significant reductions in debt servicing capacity from holding
company assets
and available dividends from subsidiaries to a level below 6x
annual interest on
financial debt;
--Large underwriting losses and/or heightened reserve volatility
of the
company's non-life insurance subsidiaries;
--Deterioration in the company's domestic life subsidiaries'
profitability
trends;
--Material declines in risk-based capital ratios at either the
domestic life
insurance or the non-life insurance subsidiaries.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch expects to assign the following rating:
--USD420 million of 4.9% senior unsecured notes due Sept. 25,
2045 'BBB+'.
Fitch currently rates the AIG entities as follows, with a
Positive Outlook:
American International Group, Inc.
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A-';
--Various senior unsecured note issues 'BBB+';
--USD999.55 million of 5.05% senior unsecured notes due Oct. 1,
2015 'BBB+';
--EUR42.24 million of 6.797% senior unsecured notes due Nov. 15,
2017 'BBB+';
--GBP100.2 million of 6.765% senior unsecured notes due Nov. 15,
2017 'BBB+';
--USD1 billion of 2.3% senior unsecured notes due July 16, 2019
'BBB+';
--USD638.4 million of 3.375% senior unsecured notes due Aug. 15,
2020 'BBB+';
--USD708 million of 6.4% senior unsecured notes due Dec. 15,
2020 'BBB+';
--USD1.5 billion of 4.875% senior unsecured notes due June 2022
'BBB+';
--USD1 billion of 4.125% senior unsecured notes due Feb. 15,
2024 'BBB+';
--USD1.25 billion of 3.75% senior unsecured notes due July 10,
2025 'BBB+';
--USD1.2 billion of 3.875% senior unsecured notes due Jan. 15,
2035 'BBB+';
--USD500 million of 4.7% senior unsecured notes due July 10,
2035 'BBB+';
--USD1 billion of 6.25% senior unsecured notes due May 1, 2036
'BBB+';
--USD243.43 million of 6.820% senior unsecured notes due Nov.
15, 2037 'BBB+';
--USD 2.25 billion of 4.5% senior unsecured notes due July 16,
2044 'BBB+';
--USD350 million of 4.35% senior unsecured notes due Mar. 20,
2045 'BBB+';
--USD750 million of 4.8% senior unsecured notes due July 10,
2045 'BBB+';
--USD290 million of 4.9% senior unsecured notes due July 17,
2045 'BBB+';
--USD800 million of 4.375% senior unsecured notes due Jan. 15,
2055 'BBB+';
--USD20.3 million of 5.60% senior unsecured notes due July 31,
2097 'BBB+';
--EUR12.85 million of 8.00% series A-7 junior subordinated
debentures due May
22, 2038 'BBB-';
--USD607.17 million of 8.175% series A-6 junior subordinated
debentures due May
15, 2058 'BBB-';
--GBP88.2 million of 5.75% series A-2 junior subordinated
debentures due March
15, 2067 'BBB-';
--EUR162.6 million of 4.875% series A-3 junior subordinated
debentures due March
15, 2067 'BBB-';
--GBP5.6 million of 8.625% series A-8 junior subordinated
debentures due May 22,
2068 'BBB-';
--USD403.18 million of 6.25% series A-1 junior subordinated
debentures due March
15, 2087 'BBB-'.
AIG International, Inc.
--Long-term IDR 'A-'.
AIG Life Holdings, Inc.
--Long-term IDR 'A-';
--USD135.5 million of 7.50% senior unsecured notes due July 15,
2025 'BBB+';
--USD150 million of 6.625% senior unsecured notes due Feb. 15,
2029 'BBB+';
--USD116.4 million of 8.50% junior subordinated debentures due
July 1, 2030
'BBB-';
--USD78.9 million of 7.57% junior subordinated debentures due
Dec. 1, 2045
'BBB-';
--USD227.3 million of 8.125% junior subordinated debentures due
March 15, 2046
'BBB-'.
AGC Life Insurance Company
American General Life Insurance Company
The Variable Annuity Life Insurance Company
United States Life Insurance Company in the City of New York
--Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating 'A+'.
AIU Insurance Company
American Home Assurance Company
AIG Assurance Company
AIG Europe Limited
American International Overseas Limited
AIG Property Casualty Company
AIG Specialty Insurance Company
Commerce & Industry Insurance Company
Granite State Insurance Company
Illinois National Insurance Company
Insurance Company of the State of Pennsylvania
Lexington Insurance Company
National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh, PA
New Hampshire Insurance Company
--IFS rating 'A'.
ASIF Global Financing
--USD750 million of 6.9% senior secured notes due March 15, 2032
'A+'.
ASIF II Program
--GBP200 million of 6.375% senior secured notes due Oct. 5, 2020
'A+';
--USD82 million of 0% senior secured notes due Jan. 2, 2032
'A+'.
ASIF III Program
--CHF150 million of 3% senior secured notes due Dec. 29, 2015
'A+';
--GBP350 million of 5.375% senior secured notes due Oct. 14,
2016 'A+';
--GBP250 million of 5% senior secured notes due Dec. 18, 2018
'A+';
--EUR200 million of 1.66% senior secured notes due Dec. 20, 2024
'A+'.
