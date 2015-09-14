(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/TOKYO, September 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that
Nippon Life
Insurance Company's (Nippon Life, Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS): A/Stable)
ratings will not be affected by the planned acquisition of
Mitsui Life Insurance
Company Limited (Mitsui Life, IFS: BBB+/Stable).
Nippon Life has not said how much the acquisition will cost, but
the media have
put it at about JPY300bn. Based on that amount, Fitch is of the
view that the
deal will not materially affect the financial profile of Nippon
Life given the
size of the acquisition relative to the company's capital
adequacy.
The transaction will further enhance Nippon Life's presence in
the Japanese
private life insurance market, especially the bancassurance
business. Nippon
Life's market share by in-force policy amount will increase to
20.8% if Mitsui
Life is included, from 18.3% as of end-March 2015.
Mitsui Life will operate as a subsidiary of Nippon Life, while
maintaining its
brand name and existing distribution channel, which has strong
ties with Mitsui
Group. Nippon Life is in discussions with certain Mitsui Group
members such as
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (IDR: A-/Stable) regarding
their
reacquisition of approximately 15% in aggregate of Mitsui Life's
shares after
the transaction.
Nippon Life reported core profit of JPY679bn, with total assets
of JPY62.2trn,
while Mitsui Life reported core profit of JPY59bn, with total
assets of
JPY7.4trn in the financial year ending March 2015.
Contact:
Akane Nishizaki
Associate Director
+852 2263 9942
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Teruki Morinaga
Director
+81 3 3288 2781
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.