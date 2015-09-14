(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
In addition, Fitch has assigned 'RR2' and 'RR5' Recovery Ratings
to GSB's USD250
million perpetual notes and USD150 million subordinated
perpetual notes,
respectively.
The ratings have been placed on Rating Watch Negative.
The downgrades reflect GSB's deterioration in its financial
leverage and
capacity to service interest expense. The Negative Watch
reflects the
expectation that GSB's credit profile deterioration will
continue during the
second half of 2015 (2H15), putting pressure on its liquidity.
The Negative
Watch also incorporates the view that GSB entering into a debt
restructuring
process is likely to occur in the near future.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
High Leverage Driven by FX Exposure:
The company's high financial leverage is expected to further
deteriorate during
2H15 driven by its foreign exchange (FX) exposure. GSB's last
12-month period
ended on June 30, 2015 (LTM June 2015) with EBITDA of BRL179
million, and total
debt of BRL1.9 billion. GSB had total net debt-to-EBITDA of 9.4x
as of June 30,
2015. All of the company's cash flow- measured as EBITDA - is
generated in local
currency, Brazilian reais, while approximately 54% of its total
debt is
denominated in U.S. dollars. The Brazilian local currency
depreciated
approximately 75% against the U.S. dollar during June 2014 -
September 2015.
With no reduction in its total debt and considering FX trends,
GBS's net
leverage is forecast to reach around 11.0 x by the end of 3Q15.
Weakening Capacity to Cover Interest Expenses:
Fitch views GSB's capital structure as untenable, as its high
leverage has
resulted in the weakening of the company's capacity to service
its debt (i.e.
principal and interest expenses). GSB's interest expense is
forecasted to
continue to increase, following FX trends, while cash flow
generation remains
flat. Interest expenses were BRL189 million during LTM June
2015, while interest
coverage (EBITDA/gross interest expenses ratio) was 1.0x. With
no change in the
company's debt structure, GBS's interest expense coverage is
expected to be
around 0.65x during the next 12 months ended June 2016. In this
situation, the
company will have to use its ready available cash or rely on
financing from
third parties and its access to credit. GSB had a cash position
and short-term
debt of BRL222 million and BRL141 million, respectively, as of
June 30, 2015.
Debt Restructuring Scenario Likely:
GSB's recent actions and announcements indicate that a debt
restructuring
process is likely to occur in the near future. On Sept. 8, 2015,
the company
exercised its right to defer the payment of interest under its
USD150 million
12% perpetual subordinated notes. The interest payment deferral
does not
constitute an event of default under the indenture, and points
to GSB's choice
to preserve liquidity in this stressful environment. In
addition, GSB announced
that it plans to engage in certain transactions targeting at
reducing its
consolidated U.S. dollar-denominated debt. These transactions
may include
launching a tender offer for up to a portion of its USD250
million 10.00%
perpetual notes.
The company is in the process of securing appropriate financing
through the
issuance of debt and/or equity to fund the potential tender
offer. If the tender
offer is launched, Fitch would classify it as a distressed debt
exchange (DDE)
if both of the following conditions apply: the restructuring
imposes a material
reduction in terms compared with the original contractual terms;
and the
restructuring or exchange is conducted in order to avoid
bankruptcy, similar
insolvency or intervention proceedings or a traditional payment
default.
Quality Assets and Subordination Incorporated in Debt Recovery
Prospects:
The company' total debt consists primarily of BRL864.4 million
in secured
local-currency debt, with the rest being the senior perpetual
notes (USD250
million) and the subordinated perpetual notes (USD150 million).
As of June 30,
2015, GSB's total assets were valued at an estimated BRL2.7
billion
(approximately USD871 million), with encumbered and unencumbered
assets
representing approximately 64% and 36%, respectively, of the
total. The 'RR2'
recovery rating for the USD250 million senior perpetual notes
reflects
above-average recovery prospects in the event of default, the
unencumbered
assets-to-unsecured debt - considering only this security class
- is estimated
at 1.0x. The 'RR5' recovery rating for the USD150 million
subordinated perpetual
notes reflects poor recovery prospects in the event of default.
The subordinated
perpetual notes are subordinate to all senior creditors.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for GSB's ratings
include:
--Total net leverage consistently above 11.0x by Dec. 31, 2015;
--Interest coverage (EBITDA/gross interest expenses)
consistently below 0.75x
during 2015;
--Negative free cash flow generation during 2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may have a negative impact on GSB's
ratings:
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include further deterioration of GSB's liquidity
position,
execution of a distressed debt exchange; and, if the company
defaults on its
scheduled amortization/interest payments and/or formally files
for bankruptcy
protection.
The following factors may have a positive impact on GSB's
ratings:
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include material improvement in the company's
liquidity and
financial leverage through some combination of the following
actions: equity
injection, asset sales with limited impact on cash flow
generation, and lower FX
exposure.
LIQUIDITY
Company liquidity is under pressure as GSB's high leverage has
resulted in
declining interest coverage. This is expected to intensify
during 2H15
considering the current trend in Brazilian reais against the
U.S. dollar and
GSB's high FX exposure. GBS has a cash position and short-term
debt of BRL222
million and BRL141 million, respectively, and BRL970 million
(USD312 million) in
unencumbered assets as of June 30, 2015.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has downgraded the following ratings, and placed them on a
Negative Rating
Watch
General Shopping Brasil S.A. (GSB):
--Foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'CCC' from
'BB-';
--Local currency IDR to 'CCC' from 'BB-';
--National Scale rating to 'CCC(bra)' from 'A-(bra)'.
General Shopping Finance Limited (GSF):
--USD250 million perpetual notes to 'B-/RR2' from 'BB-'.
General Shopping Investment Limited (GSI):
--USD150 million subordinated perpetual notes to 'CCC-/RR5' from
'B'.
