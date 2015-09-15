(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, September 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings said today that
CDL Hospitality
Trusts' (CDL, BBB-/Stable) acquisition of Cambridge City Hotel
in the UK will
reduce rating headroom as it will be fully debt-funded. This
will more than
offset the benefits of improved earnings diversity that the
acquisition will
bring.
CDL said on 9 September 2015 that it has acquired Cambridge City
Hotel (CCH) in
Cambridge, UK for an all-in cost of GBP63.6m (around SGD137.8m).
CDL may also
inject up to GBP1.5m for future capex and working capital needs.
The hotel in
the city centre of Cambridge has 198 rooms, and is classified as
an
"upper-upscale" property. The purchase will be entirely funded
using CDL's
outstanding multi-currency credit facility. CDL expects to close
the transaction
on 1 October 2015.
Fitch estimates that the transaction will increase CDL's
pro-forma net
debt/hotel assets (LTV) ratio to 37% post-closing, from 33% at
30 June 2015, and
CDL's FFO-adjusted net leverage to around 7.3x from 6.6x. This
will reduce CDL's
rating headroom - under the current rating, Fitch may consider
taking negative
rating action if the LTV ratio is maintained at more than
40%-45% (the lower
bound will apply during periods of compressed capitalisation
rates such as the
present) and FFO-adjusted net leverage is sustained at above
6.5x.
CDL's FFO fixed-charge cover is likely to reduce to around 5.4x,
which is still
comfortable for its ratings. However CDL's ability to retain
fixed-charge cover
at a comfortable level will depend on how soon it fixes the
interest cost of the
acquisition facility, which will be priced on a floating
rate-basis initially.
CDL expects to term out the acquisition facility within 12
months to reduce its
refinancing risk.
CCH will be run by CDL's Business Trust, which means CDL will
bear the maximum
upside and downside of CCH's earnings. We estimate that the
proportion of CDL's
income stemming from fixed rentals will reduce to around 40%
from 44% before as
a result of the acquisition.
The acquisition is earnings accretive at an EBITDA yield of 5.6%
based on
pro-forma annualised net property income for 1H2015, compared to
CDL's average
portfolio EBITDA yield of 5% at 30 June 2015. The acquisition
mark's CDL's first
investment in Europe and is a diversification of its portfolio
away from the
Asia-Pacific region. On a pro-forma basis, the UK hotel will
account for around
5.3% of CDL's 1H15 net property income, and improve the
geographical diversity
of CDL's earnings. In particular, the acquisition will reduce
the mid-term risks
to CDL from its exposure to Singapore's hospitality market,
where earnings have
remained under pressure over the last few quarters.
We expect the demand-supply dynamics in the Cambridge
hospitality industry to
remain robust. This is because there is limited land available
in the city
centre for new hotels, owing to strict town-planning regulations
in place to
preserve the city's architectural heritage. Further, demand for
hotel rooms,
particularly in the city centre, remains strong, supported by
the continued
growth of high-tech and life-science-based industries.
CCH's earnings are also less seasonal and cyclical compared with
most of its
peers because it has a more balanced mix of corporate and
leisure clients. CCH
has good-quality meeting- and conference facilities, and is
located close to key
universities, tourist attractions and business hubs. CCH
reported revenue per
available room (RevPAR) of GBP101 in 1H15. CCH and peers of a
similar grade
recorded a RevPAR increase of 6% in 2014. CDL may be able to tap
further
earnings upside if it can attract an international hotel
operator to run CCH.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
