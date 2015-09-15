(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, September 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Weichai Power Co.,
Ltd. (Weichai) a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB'
and senior
unsecured rating of 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also
assigned
Weichai's proposed US dollar senior unsecured notes an expected
rating of
'BBB(EXP)'.
Weichai's ratings reflect the company's (excluding KION Group)
leading market
position in manufacturing of diesel engines for heavy-duty
trucks in China. It
has low operating leverage and strong ability to generate free
cash flow. The
rating also factors in the diversification benefit gained from
its 38.25%
ownership of KION Group. The ratings are constrained by its
smaller operating
scale and weaker market exposure, compared with peers in the
'BBB' rating
category.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's views that Weichai's
business will continue
to be stable, it will continue to generate free cash flow and it
will maintain
its market leadership.
The proposed bonds are to be issued by Weichai International
Hong Kong Energy
Group Co., Limited, and unconditionally and irrevocably
guaranteed by Weichai.
The proceeds of the proposed issue will be used to repay bank
borrowings related
to the group's offshore operations. The notes are rated at the
same level as
Weichai's senior unsecured debt rating as they represent direct,
unconditional,
unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the company.
The final rating on the proposed notes is contingent upon the
receipt of
documents conforming to information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Leader in Key Markets: Weichai is the largest manufacturer of
heavy duty truck
(HDT) engines in China (36% market share by sales in 2014) and
of forklifts in
Europe (35% market share by sales in 2014). These segments are
the core profit
pools for the company. Weichai is also the largest supplier of
HDT
transmissions, axles and wheel loader engines in China based on
sales volume.
Weichai spends 3%-5% of its revenue on R&D each year. Its
technology know-how,
strong distribution network, service network and deep market
understanding
create moderate to high entry barriers for new entrants.
Well-Balanced Business Portfolio: The 38.25% ownership of KION
Group adds
diversification benefits to Weichai's standalone credit profile.
After
consolidation, Weichai has a well-balanced business portfolio in
terms of
product mix, geographic exposure and end-market exposure. It
derives roughly 50%
of its revenue from the HDT value chain in China and 40% from
the forklift value
chain in Europe after fully consolidating the KION Group in
2015. These two
markets have low correlation to each other. Weichai's engine and
HDT products
rely on infrastructure and property demand in China, while KION
Group's forklift
products are driven by manufacturing and logistics activities in
Europe. The
integration of KION Group has reduced overall business
volatility.
Resilient Performance in Downturns: Weichai's EBITDA margin,
which has
historically averaged 13.8%, has been resilient in previous
downturns, due to
its low operating leverage and strong pricing power. Weichai's
revenue declined
by 13.8% and EBITDA margin was 11.3% in 2005, when Chinese HDT
sales fell by
32%. In 2012, Weichai's revenue fell by 17.8% and EBITDA margin
was 10.4%, as
Chinese HDT sales declined by 29%.
Strong Financial Profile: Weichai's (excluding KION Group)
average free cash
flow margin of 5.4% in 2002-2014 was higher than the industry
average, driven by
its higher exposure to the engine and components segment. We
view the company's
financial policy as conservative. On top of its net cash
position, it had
CNY24.4bn in cash on hand at end-2014, and total credit
facilities of CNY54.1bn,
of which CNY50.3bn was unused. Weichai enjoys strong access to
external
financing channels, including onshore and offshore banks and
capital markets,
due to its state-owned enterprise status.
Competition to Intensify: We expect the Chinese HDT market to
gradually come off
the peak, which will reduce demand for Weichai's engines and
other products. We
expect Chinese HDT sales to hover around 500,000-700,000 units a
year compared
with 1.01m units in 2010. Overall industry utilisation would
remain low while
the five biggest HDT manufacturers with more than 80% combined
market share are
increasingly making their own engines. The combination of
tougher competition
and waning demand could result in lower market share and margin
pressure for
Weichai's HDT engine business in the near to medium term.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Weichai
include:
- HDT truck sales and HDT engine sales to stabilise from 2016
with stable margin
- Forklift sales will grow at a mid-single-digit rate with
stable margin
- Depreciation to stay below CNY5bn annually
- Dividend pay-out ratio to be around 10%
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Positive rating action is not expected in the medium
term unless there
is material change of business profile with improving scale,
profitability and
stability.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Engine and forklift businesses lose competitiveness on a
sustained basis
- Revenue (deconsolidating KION Group) continues to fall beyond
2015
- Free cash flow turns negative on a sustained basis
(deconsolidated)
- Failure to maintain net cash position on a sustained basis
(deconsolidated)
- Failure to maintain control over KION Group
- KION Group's FFO adjusted gross leverage sustained above 2x
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roy Zhang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9979
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Laura Zhai
Director
+852 2263 9974
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 9 September 2015
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=990804
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.