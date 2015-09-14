(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 14 (Fitch) Brazil's recently announced
increase on the
social security tax levied on banks could negatively affect the
sector's net
earnings, says Fitch Ratings. Fitch expects banks to adjust to
the higher tax
burden through loan repricings, resulting in a marginally higher
cost of credit
for borrowers, which could cause an uptick in delinquencies and
further weaken
loan growth. Fitch estimates that the net effect of the tax
increase could trim
banks' earnings by 4% on average.
Initially, banks will benefit from the increase of their tax
credit base,
resulting in an accounting gain that will eventually be erased
by higher fiscal
and labor provisions for anticipated loan losses. Banks may be
challenged in
recouping some of the higher tax expenses through re-pricings of
loans and
services, as loan rates are already at their highest levels in
three years,
averaging about 17.4%. Higher loan rates would be an additional
headwind on loan
originations.
The tax increase raises Brazil's social contribution on net
profits (CSLL) to
20% from 15%, effective Oct. 1. The CSLL currently makes up
about 40% of a
bank's total income tax. Effective tax rates on Brazil's banks
stood at about
28% as of year-end 2014 among a sample group of 12 Brazilian
banks.
Brazil's challenging fiscal condition stems from weak tax
revenue amid an
economic recession and certain tax cuts awarded in recent years.
The Brazilian
government is currently pursuing an agenda of tax hikes and
spending adjustments
to improve the outlook for fiscal accounts. The financial
services industry is
one of Brazil's most targeted corporate sectors for raising tax
revenue. Recent
proposals targeting tax schemes applicable to the financial
sector (none of
which has moved forward) have included further increasing the
CSLL to 23%,
ending interest on capital (IOC) deducibility, and
re-establishing the
provisional contribution on financial transactions (CPMF). The
government did
achieve the reinstatement of a financial transaction tax (IOF)
on loans from the
state-development bank BNDES, while aiming to increase revenues
and reduce its
budget deficit.
In Fitch's opinion, the proven capacity of Brazilian banks to
preserve
profitability exposes them to the risk of additional tax
increases. Bank results
have been aided by good cost management, diversification into
noncredit products
and active repricings of loan books. The weighted average ROAA
for the Brazilian
banking system reached 1.1% in first-quarter 2015, versus 1.2%
in 2014 due to
larger credit costs. Moreover, despite wider interest margins,
further expected
pressures on credit costs and this new tax increase will
pressure profitability
in 2015, 2016 and likely first-half 2017, due to the natural
lagging effect of
credit deterioration.
Further tax increases could lead to an even sharper slowdown on
credit demand
and negative headwinds in asset quality. If realized, they could
contribute to
Fitch maintaining its negative credit outlook on the Brazilian
financial sector.
