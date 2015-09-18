(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS/BARCELONA, September 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the
Flemish Community's (Flanders) Long-term foreign and local
currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AA', with a Negative Outlook, and its
Short-term
foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'. The senior unsecured ratings have
also been
affirmed at 'AA'/'F1+'. The commercial paper programme has been
affirmed at
'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Fitch's expectations for the Flemish
Community to
continue posting strong budgetary performance, allowing a high
self-financing
capacity and sound debt coverage ratios. The ratings also take
into account its
solid socio-economic profile based on its attractiveness as a
business
destination. The Negative Outlooks reflect those on Belgium's
IDRs
(AA/Negative/F1+).
Flanders' diversified industry, highly qualified workforce and
outstanding
infrastructure make it an attractive business destination. The
Flemish economy
is more volatile than the national economy due to its
export-oriented profile,
but it has a structurally low rate of unemployment and higher
GDP per capita
than the country as a whole.
According to Fitch's base-case scenario, Flemish's operating
balance will remain
sound at 10.5% of operating revenue in 2018, up from an expected
6.2% for 2015.
Despite newly devolved responsibilities and Flanders'
contribution to the
consolidation of Belgian public finances, Fitch expects
performance to be
supported by structural measures limiting operating expenditure
growth, while
the new equalisation mechanism will mitigate the financial
impact of the
institutional reform over the next 10 years.
Fitch considers that the impact of unexpected budgetary
shortfalls would be
mitigated by prudent budgeting, contingency planning and,
ultimately, fiscal
leeway. Under Belgium's sixth state reform Flemish Community
will, form 2015,
gain greater fiscal autonomy, equivalent to 15.4% of operating
revenue. Revenues
- linked to federal taxes and indexed to GDP growth and
inflation - would
continue to be underpinned by the dynamism of Flanders' economy.
Expenditure
flexibility, however, is limited by an indexation formula and
multi-year
contracts.
Over the medium term, based on an expected balanced budget and
an average of
EUR3bn of capital expenditure per year, we expect the direct
risk payback ratio
(including PPPs) to remain in line with 'AA' rated peers in 2018
at 6.3 years.
At end-2014, direct risk reached EUR21.4bn (of which EUR4.6bn
was direct debt),
or 78.4 % of current revenue, with an average duration of direct
debt at 2.4
years. Flanders' refinancing risk is moderate and is mitigated
by high debt
service coverage and predictable cash flows.
Liquidity is underpinned by predictable cash flows and strong
access to
short-term funding, owing to a EUR3bn credit line with ING
Belgium
(A+/Negative/F1+) and a EUR1.5bn Belgian commercial paper
programme.
Fitch considers the Flemish Community's financial management to
be highly
efficient, notably in terms of its forecasting ability, which
allows the Flemish
Community to control its annual budgetary performance and debt
commitments.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade could stem from a consistently weak performance with
an operating
margin below 5 %, combined with an increase in private-public
partnership (PPP)
exposure resulting in a direct risk payback ratio (direct risk
to current
balance) structurally of more than eight years. A downgrade of
Belgium would
also be reflected in the Flemish Community's ratings.
The Flemish Community's ratings could be upgraded following a
similar rating
action on Belgium, provided budgetary performance remains in
line with our
expectations.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Arnaud Dura
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Olivier Jacques
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 89
Committee Chairperson
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 84 10
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
(pub. 18 May 2015)
here
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Aug 2012)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=991000
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.