CHICAGO, September 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A'
rating to The
Walt Disney Company's (Disney) offering of benchmark-sized
three-, five-, and
10-year senior unsecured notes. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Approximately
$15.3 billion of debt was outstanding as of June 27, 2015
including $2.4 billion
of commercial paper (CP). A full list of ratings follows at the
end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--Disney's operating profile positions the company to generate
free cash flow
(FCF) in excess of $4 billion annually, which coupled with
strong liquidity and
solid credit metrics, provides the company with considerable
financial
flexibility at the current ratings. Fitch expects the company
to concurrently
deploy cash for share repurchase and moderate M&A activity.
--The ratings incorporate Fitch's expectation that the company's
share
repurchase and M&A activity will likely exceed FCF generation.
--Disney is uniquely positioned, relative to its peers, to
capitalize and
monetize its internally or externally developed franchises and
brands across the
company's various business segments and platforms, which in turn
strengthens the
company's operating and credit profile and provides Disney with
a sustainable
competitive advantage.
--Disney's strong portfolio of cable networks, ESPN in
particular, underlines
the company's ratings. Disney's operating profile benefits from
the stable,
recurring, dual-stream revenue profile, high operating margin
and FCF generation
characteristics attributable to its cable network business.
Fitch expects this
segment will continue to generate a significant amount of
Disney's cash flow.
--Disney's strong asset portfolio positions the company to
address the secular
threats and opportunities presented by emerging alternative
distribution
platforms and continued audience fragmentation across the media
and
entertainment landscape.
The ratings reflect the company's leading market positions
within its core
businesses. Further, Disney has a very consistent investment
strategy that is
centered on creating or acquiring intellectual property and
content that is
leverageable across its various platforms (cable and broadcast
network, studio,
parks and resorts, and consumer products).
Disney's operating profile positions the company to generate
meaningful levels
of FCF (defined as cash flow from operations less capital
expenditures and
dividends), providing the company with considerable financial
flexibility at the
current ratings. Disney's investment cycle within its Parks and
Resort segment
is expected to increase capital spending to approximately $4.8
billion during
fiscal 2015 ($4.4 billion net of Shanghai Disney Resort partner
contributions),
which will temporarily hamper FCF generation during fiscal 2015.
Fitch
anticipates that Disney will generate in excess of $4 billion of
annual FCF
during the ratings horizon.
Fitch does not anticipate any meaningful changes to Disney's
financial policy
over the ratings horizon. We believe Disney maintains an
appropriate balance
between returning capital to shareholders, in the form of
dividends and share
repurchases, and investing in the strategic needs of its
business. Fitch expects
that Disney will manage the level of share repurchase activity
in a manner
consistent with its current ratings and acknowledges that the
company's share
repurchases and M&A activity will likely exceed FCF generation.
Disney
repurchased approximately 29 million shares of its common stock
for $2.8 billion
during the nine-month period ended June 27, 2015. As of that
date the company
had remaining authorization to repurchase approximately 386
million additional
shares.
Disney's capital structure and credit protection metrics remain
consistent and
within Fitch's expectations for the current rating. Consolidated
leverage of 1x
as of the latest 12 months (LTM) period ended June 27, 2015 is
in line with
fiscal year-end 2014 metrics. Going forward, Fitch believes
leverage will range
between 1x and 1.4x during the ratings horizon after
consideration for a modest
increase in debt levels related to the higher level of share
repurchases.
Disney's strong portfolio of cable networks underlines the
company's ratings,
and its operating profile continues to benefit from the stable,
recurring
dual-stream revenue profile and high operating margin
characteristics
attributable to its cable network business. Fitch believes there
is sufficient
flexibility within the current ratings to accommodate slower
affiliate fee
revenue and operating income growth within this business.
Disney's cable
networks generate the largest portion of total revenue and
EBITDA, resulting in
incremental stability in the total revenue and FCF profile.
Secular issues such
as the stagnant multi-channel video subscriber base and its
effect on affiliate
fee revenue, rising programming costs, particularly sports
programming, the
impact of foreign exchange, and Disney's ability to pass the
higher costs on to
multi-channel video programming distributors (MPVDs) will remain
a significant
risk to the company's operating profile. However, we believe
that Disney is in a
strong position to retain pricing power going forward, as its
collection of
top-tier cable networks continue to command audience and ratings
and be a
must-carry for the MVPDs. In addition, Disney has, in large
part, successfully
matched the tenor of its long-term sports programming rights
with the terms of
its various affiliation agreements with the MVPDs.
Ratings incorporate the cyclicality of the company's businesses,
particularly
Parks & Resorts (31% of Disney's revenue through the LTM June
27, 2015),
Consumer Products (9%), and the advertising portion of broadcast
and cable
networks (16%). Should macroeconomic volatility return, Fitch
expects these
cyclical businesses to be under renewed pressure but that the
company's credit
and financial profile will likely remain within expectations for
the current
ratings.
Disney is well positioned to address the secular threats and
opportunities
presented by emerging alternative distribution platforms and
continued audience
fragmentation across the media and entertainment landscape. The
evolving media
landscape including the growing prominence of Internet-based and
time shifted
television content will not have a material negative impact on
Disney's credit
profile or FCF over the intermediate term. For example,
approximately 71% of
ESPN's telecast hours are live and coveted by advertisers. The
live programming
blunts the effects of time-shifted viewing (96% of ESPN
programming is viewed
live) and ad-skipping. Further, in Fitch's view, the
proliferation of new
over-the-top entrants and methods of consumption will continue
to drive more
demand for Disney's content. As to the uncertainty around the
continued ability
of cable networks to pass increased programming costs on to the
distributors, we
believe it poses moderate risk to cable network providers over
the longer term.
Mitigants for Disney include Fitch's belief that the top-tier
channels will
retain leverage with distributors going forward.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case include:
--The revenue growth within the company's cable networks
business (Disney's
Media Networks segment) reflects the stability of the business
and expected
affiliate fee increases. Fitch anticipates high-single-digit
affiliation
revenue growth.
--Programming expenses are expected to increase by high-single
to
low-double-digits driven by sports rights costs.
--Fitch assumes typical volatility within the Studio
Entertainment, Parks and
Resort, and Consumer Products operating segments.
--From a margin perspective, the base case assumes modest margin
expansion
within the company's Media Networks segment as retransmission
revenue gains
enhance broadcast margins while cable network margins remain
stable reflecting
the company's ability to grow higher margin affiliate fee
revenues at a similar
pace to increasing programming costs. Disney's investments
within its Parks and
Resort segment lead to higher margins within its domestic
business. Studio
Entertainment margins remain relatively consistent.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Upward momentum to the ratings is unlikely over the
intermediate term.
However, a compelling rationale for, and an explicit public
commitment to, more
conservative leverage thresholds could result in upgrade
consideration.
Negative: Negative rating actions are more likely to coincide
with discretionary
actions of Disney's management rather than by operating
performance, reflecting
the company's significant financial flexibility. Decisions that
increase
leverage beyond 1.75x in the absence of a credible plan to
reduce leverage will
likely lead to a negative rating action.
LIQUIDITY
Disney's liquidity position and financial flexibility remain
strong and is
supported by significant FCF generation as well as $6 billion of
aggregate
available borrowing capacity (as of June 27, 2015) under three
credit
facilities. Commitments under these credit facilities support
the company's $6
billion CP program and expire during March 2016 ($1.5 billion),
June 2017 ($2.25
billion) and March 2019 ($2.25 billion). In addition, the
company had
approximately $4.5 billion of cash on hand as of June 27, 2015.
Scheduled
maturities are well laddered and manageable considering FCF
generation
expectations and access to capital markets.
Disney does not have any debt scheduled to mature during the
remainder of fiscal
2015. Approximately $2 billion of debt is scheduled to mature
during fiscal
2016 followed by $2.2 billion during fiscal 2017. Fitch does not
expect debt
reduction going forward.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch currently rates Disney as follows:
The Walt Disney Company
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper at 'F1'.
ABC Inc.
--IDR at 'A';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A'.
Disney Enterprises, Inc.
--IDR at 'A';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A'.
Total debt as of June 27, 2015 was approximately $15.3 billion
and consisted of:
--$2.4 billion of commercial paper (CP);
--$11.9 billion of notes and debentures, with maturities ranging
from December
2015 to 2093;
--$253 million of debt related to Hong Kong Disneyland (as of
FYE14), which is
non-recourse back to Disney but which Fitch consolidates under
the assumption
that the company would back the loan payments;
--Approximately $530 million of foreign currency-denominated
debt (as of FYE14),
including the debt related to the acquisition of UTV.
Fitch links the IDRs of the issuing entities (predominantly
based on the lack of
any material restrictions on movements of cash between the
entities) and treats
the unsecured debt of the entire company as pari passu. Fitch
recognizes the
absence of upstream guarantees from the operating assets and
that debt at Disney
Enterprises is structurally senior to the holding company debt.
However, we do
not distinguish the issue ratings at the two entities due to the
strong 'A'
category-investment grade IDR, Fitch's expectations of stable
financial
policies, and the anticipation that future debt will be issued
by Walt Disney
Company. Fitch would consider distinguishing between the ratings
if we viewed
there to be heightened risk of the company's IDR falling to
non-investment grade
(where Disney Enterprises' enhanced recovery prospects would be
more relevant).
Relevant Committee Date: March 27, 2015
