MILAN/LONDON/PARIS, September 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the Italian
Autonomous Province of Bolzano's (PAB) Long-term foreign and
local currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A' and its Short-term foreign
currency IDR at
'F1'.The Outlook is Stable.
The affirmation reflects PAB's sound budgetary performance with
an operating
margin ranging between 25% and 30%, underpinned by a wealthy
economy, as well as
a nearly direct debt-free position.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Institutional Framework (Neutral): Under Fitch's criteria PAB is
eligible to be
rated above the sovereign by virtue of its institutional
strength and high
degree of financial autonomy. PAB's special autonomous status
entitles it to
receive fixed shares of major national taxes, ranging from 90%
personal income
tax (PIT) and corporate income tax (CIT) to 80% of VAT. This
underpins the
province's tax revenue resilience and limits dependence on state
transfers while
a diversified set of responsibilities support its budgetary
flexibility.
Contributions to national consolidation efforts are subject to
bilateral
agreements and will account for about EUR500m from 2019 to 2023,
or about 0.5%
of Italy's interest burden. The leeway of a maximum two notches
above the 'BBB+'
sovereign rating captures possible interferences by the state in
case of
macroeconomic stress and/or stressed sovereign finances with
subsequent risks of
weakening predictability of intergovernmental relations. Fitch
therefore
considers Italian inter-governmental relations as "Neutral" for
Bolzano.
Fiscal Performance (Strength): PAB's budgetary flexibility is a
positive rating
factor, with room to moderate/delay transfers and capital
expenditure of up to
EUR1bn if need be.
Fitch expects Bolzano's operating expenditure, at EUR3.3bn in
2014, and
primarily made up of healthcare, social services and education,
to grow up to
EUR3.6bn by 2017, reflecting responsibilities taken over from
the Region
Trentino Alto Adige, such as administrative and organisational
support to the
judiciary. We expect current revenue to gradually increase
towards EUR5bn by
2017, on the back of a growing tax base and increased VAT share
(to 80% in 2015
from 70%). Fitch believes that the region's investments of about
EUR1.5bn per
annum, mainly to support the economy and education, will be
funded by tax
revenue, leading to a continued balanced budget.
Debt (Strength): Fitch expects PAB's overall liabilities,
including
municipalities' and subsidiaries' debt, to decline to EUR0.8bn
over the medium
term (from EUR1bn in 2014), or 20% of current revenue. PAB's
market debt will be
repaid by 2015. Bolzano also received EUR150m non-interest
bearing loans from
Region Trentino Alto Adige and Alto Adige Finance, which will be
repaid over
time. PAB continues to have solid cash-generating capacity,
supported by high
tax compliance.
Economy (Strength): PAB is one of the wealthiest subnationals
both in Italy and
Europe, with a GDP per capita nearly 50% above the EU average,
an employment
rate at 70% and a low youth unemployment rate of 12.4% (vs.
42.7% in Italy).
After a stagnant 2014, Fitch expects manufacturing and
agriculture to drive
local GDP to grow of about 1% per annum over the medium term,
with unemployment
rate remaining at around 4%.
Management (Strength): PAB maintains a conservative and prudent
budgeting policy
with a tight control on its municipalities' and subsidiaries'
debt, while
maintaining free reserves at about 5% of revenue. PAB maintains
a high standard
of services in health care with per capita spending 20% above
the national
average. Investments kept at around 30% of total spending and
tax breaks for
households and businesses are aimed at strengthening internal
demand and
economic activity, in turn underpinning PAB's revenue.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
PAB's IDRs move in parallel with those of Italy due to its
standalone profile
being constrained by the sovereign's rating. A rating action on
the Republic of
Italy would translate into a corresponding rating action on PAB.
A decline in the operating margin towards 10%-15%, due to a
looser grip on
spending and/or a fall in revenue, or a growth in direct and
indirect debt
liabilities beyond expectations could lead to a downgrade.
