(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 15 (Fitch) Mexican banks face hurdles ahead
in sustaining
growth in commercial lending to micro, small and medium
enterprises (SMEs), says
Fitch Ratings. As Mexico's interest rates see upward pressure
over the medium
term, we expect bank competition for SME loans to further
intensify and asset
performance to modestly weaken.
Government-backed SME loan guarantees that provide first-loss
coverage on a
significant portion of borrowings have been key to maintaining
SME asset
quality. This support will have to survive possible expenditure
adjustments as
part of the Mexican federal government's 2016 analysis and
approval process for
a balanced budget. Development bank Nacional Financiera is one
of the largest
suppliers of SME loan guarantees.
SME loan guarantees have helped keep commercial banks' capital
requirements and
loan loss provisions in check while also encouraging more SME
relationships. The
guarantees have also helped keep nonperforming loan rates (NPLs)
on Mexico's SME
loans in the 4%-5% range for several years. As a result, banks
have aggressively
pursued SME lending and have achieved years of high growth,
peaking at nearly
30% per year in 2012, before subsiding to lower double-digit
growth levels.
Commercial banks have turned to SME lending to offset sluggish
growth in other
types of loans, such as consumer and mortgages.
An additional hurdle for Mexico's banks is fewer customers
within the SME market
choosing to take out loans. The number of micro borrowers, for
example, has
decreased by 12.5% since June 2013 to 224,500 as of June 2015,
according to
regulatory data. Seeking to sustain SME lending growth,
commercial banks will
likely aim to increase loan advance amounts. Fitch notes that
while the number
of SMEs with bank relationships is high, perhaps less than
one-third have loans.
Pricing on nongovernment guaranteed loans has reached the same
level as
guaranteed loans, further reinforcing the competitiveness of SME
lending.
Overall, rates charged on SME loans declined to 11.34% from
13.74% during the
2009-2014 period, according to central bank data. The decline
has coincided with
lower reference interest rates and a substantial decrease on
NPLs, especially
from the micro category.
Fitch counts 35 Mexican commercial banks as active in SME
lending, ranging in
size from the country's largest banks such as Santander, BBVA
Bancomer and
Banamex, to small institutions such as Ve por Mas, Afirme and
Multiva. A summary
of the SME lending landscape for the top commercial banks in
Mexico can be seen
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/web_content/images/fw/fw-chart-20150915.htm
">
here. The chart presents first-half (year-over-year) growth
in SME loans
versus 2014, indexed to the concentration of SME loans relative
to total loan
portfolio.
Contact:
Angel Maass
Financial Institutions
+ 52 81 8399 9148
Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Alejandro Tapia
Financial Institutions
+52 81 8399 9160
Matthew Noll, CFA
Financial Institutions Fitch Wire
+ 1 212 908-0652
New York, NY
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.