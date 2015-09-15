(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, September 15 (Fitch) Mexican banks face hurdles ahead in sustaining growth in commercial lending to micro, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), says Fitch Ratings. As Mexico's interest rates see upward pressure over the medium term, we expect bank competition for SME loans to further intensify and asset performance to modestly weaken. Government-backed SME loan guarantees that provide first-loss coverage on a significant portion of borrowings have been key to maintaining SME asset quality. This support will have to survive possible expenditure adjustments as part of the Mexican federal government's 2016 analysis and approval process for a balanced budget. Development bank Nacional Financiera is one of the largest suppliers of SME loan guarantees. SME loan guarantees have helped keep commercial banks' capital requirements and loan loss provisions in check while also encouraging more SME relationships. The guarantees have also helped keep nonperforming loan rates (NPLs) on Mexico's SME loans in the 4%-5% range for several years. As a result, banks have aggressively pursued SME lending and have achieved years of high growth, peaking at nearly 30% per year in 2012, before subsiding to lower double-digit growth levels. Commercial banks have turned to SME lending to offset sluggish growth in other types of loans, such as consumer and mortgages. An additional hurdle for Mexico's banks is fewer customers within the SME market choosing to take out loans. The number of micro borrowers, for example, has decreased by 12.5% since June 2013 to 224,500 as of June 2015, according to regulatory data. Seeking to sustain SME lending growth, commercial banks will likely aim to increase loan advance amounts. Fitch notes that while the number of SMEs with bank relationships is high, perhaps less than one-third have loans. Pricing on nongovernment guaranteed loans has reached the same level as guaranteed loans, further reinforcing the competitiveness of SME lending. Overall, rates charged on SME loans declined to 11.34% from 13.74% during the 2009-2014 period, according to central bank data. The decline has coincided with lower reference interest rates and a substantial decrease on NPLs, especially from the micro category. Fitch counts 35 Mexican commercial banks as active in SME lending, ranging in size from the country's largest banks such as Santander, BBVA Bancomer and Banamex, to small institutions such as Ve por Mas, Afirme and Multiva. A summary of the SME lending landscape for the top commercial banks in Mexico can be seen <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/web_content/images/fw/fw-chart-20150915.htm "> here. The chart presents first-half (year-over-year) growth in SME loans versus 2014, indexed to the concentration of SME loans relative to total loan portfolio. Contact: Angel Maass Financial Institutions + 52 81 8399 9148 Monterrey, N.L., Mexico Alejandro Tapia Financial Institutions +52 81 8399 9160 Matthew Noll, CFA Financial Institutions Fitch Wire + 1 212 908-0652 New York, NY Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.