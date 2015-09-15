(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, September 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB'
rating to
Molson Coors International LP multi-tranche CAD900 million notes
issuance. The
issuance includes CAD400 million 2.25% senior notes due 2018 and
CAD500 million
2.75% senior notes due 2020. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The notes issued by Molson Coors International LP will rank
equally with the
company's other senior unsecured obligations as Molson Coors
Brewing Company
(Molson Coors) and certain subsidiaries will guarantee the
senior notes on a
senior unsecured basis. Net proceeds from the offering will be
used for general
corporate purposes including the refinancing of maturing debt.
Molson Coors has
CAD900 million of debt maturing in September 2015.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Market Position
Molson Coors' ratings are supported by its well-known respected
brands and
strong-to-competitive market share positions in primarily large
profitable
mature beer markets. Molson Coors brands are some of the most
recognizable and
valuable in the world. Molson Coors has the second leading
market share in the
U.S. (through its MillerCoors LLC joint venture ) with Coors
Light and
Miller Lite, respectively the No. 2 and No. 4 best-selling
brands. In Canada,
Molson Coors has the No. 2 and No. 3 brands (Coors Light and
Molson Canadian)
and the No. 1 brand in the U.K., Carling. In Central Europe, the
company has
top-three market share positions across the regions where Molson
Coors operates.
Molson Coors also has increasing exposure to the faster growing
craft beer and
above-premium portfolio in its developed markets. Molson Coors'
craft segment,
while still relatively small compared to their overall beer
portfolio, is an
important and growing offset to the declines experienced within
its premium and
value brands. Demand for mainstream lager beer in the U.S.,
despite the
continuation of the economic recovery, has remained under
pressure as the
millennial generation shifts preferences into spirits and wine.
The MillerCoors
above-premium portfolio which includes Blue Moon, the largest
craft beer brand
in the U.S., was up slightly in the first half 2015 with growth
slowing from the
high single digits in 2014, a year that had benefitted from
innovation
roll-outs.
Molson Coors' market share gives the firm appropriate scale to
better leverage
fixed costs and take advantage of on-going cost efficiencies
that provide
substantial flexibility for brand reinvestment to bolster their
competitive
position, although profitability is less than peers. Molson
Coors remains at a
structural disadvantage in the U.S. relative to the greater
scale of Anheuser
Busch InBev NV/SA. The MillerCoors current JV ownership
structure limits
additional meaningful synergy opportunities in the areas of
procurement, supply
chain, distribution and back office.
Challenging Operating Environment:
Molson Coors' ratings further consider the difficult and soft
global operating
environment illustrated by slight declines in beer volumes in
the company's key
markets of the U.S., Canada and Europe. The volume declines are
driven by
competitive pressures including the shift in consumer
preferences, lackluster
economic conditions, termination of certain JVs, and weak
consumer spending.
Molson Coors' sales to retailers (STRs) of beer in the first six
months of 2015
declined 3%, 6.3% and 3.5% in the U.S., Canada and Europe,
respectively. Net
sales per hectoliter increased 1.5% and 4% (local currency)
respectively in U.S.
and Canada during the six months ended June 30, 2015 driven by
positive net
pricing and mix. In Europe, net sales per hectoliter decreased
in local currency
by 1.6% for the first six months compared to a year ago,
primarily driven by the
loss of the Modelo brands in the U.K., lower contract brewing
volume and
negative mix, partially offset by positive pricing.
MillerCoors JV Performance
Equity income in MillerCoors increased 6.5% to $335 million
during the first
half of 2015 driven by lower brewing and packaging materials and
fuel costs, as
well as higher net pricing and supply chain savings. MillerCoors
generated first
half cost reductions of approximately $36 million along with an
increase in
domestic net revenue per barrel. The cost savings and price
increases helped to
offset the volume declines across MillerCoors' premium light,
premium, and value
portfolios. This included a low single-digit decrease in the
largest segment in
the U.S., premium light, for both Coors Light and Miller Lite
portfolios
although according to the company, MillerCoors gained share in
the segment.
Mid-single-declines affected the below premium portfolio due to
reductions in
national marketing investments and underperformance in certain
brands.
The premium light segment has been negatively affected by
unemployment rates for
young, lower income men that have not been reemployed as the
economy recovers.
The lack of a long-term recovery for this key demographic
segment is leading to
headwinds as GDP, consumer sentiment and unemployment levels
return to
normalized levels. Overall, volumes in the U.S. beer industry
have mostly
declined the past several years. Growth in top-line revenue will
focus on
innovation, above-premium share and repositioned core brands.
Credit Metrics Weakening in 2015 before improving 2016
Fitch includes the equity income from MillerCoors within its
calculated credit
measures, since Molson Coors has a significant stake in the JV
with 42%
ownership and 50% voting control, and cash distributions from
MillerCoors are
regular and roughly equal Molson Coors' equity income in any
period. For the end
of the first half 2015 Molson Coors leverage (total
debt-to-operating EBITDA
plus LTM equity income of $584 million) was approximately 2.3x.
EBITDA-to-interest was 9.9x. Fitch does not expect any further
debt reduction as
Molson Coors has reduced total debt by $1.5 billion since 2012
with leverage
within Molson Coors' targeted range.
Funds from operations (FFO) adjusted leverage was 3.4x. Given
the previously
mentioned FCF headwinds for 2015, Fitch expects FFO adjusted
leverage will
weaken to the mid-to-high-3x range by year-end before
strengthening to less than
3x in 2016. Fitch projects leverage will rise modestly.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Additional key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
--FCF of less than $50 million (including pension contribution
and dividend) in
2015 due to a material increase in cash taxes, foreign exchange
headwinds of
approximately $75 million and expected pension plan
contributions of $260
million-$270 million;
--The forecast does not assume any further debt reduction;
--FFO adjusted leverage will increase to 3.7x (including UK
pension
contribution) before decreasing back below 3x in 2016;
--Cash levels will reduce over the long term to $250
million-$300 million with
the focus on the PACC model;
--EBITDA margins will remain stable at current levels.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
--Sustained FFO adjusted gross leverage under 3x;
--Demonstrated ability to sustain FCF margin above 5%, adjusted
for MillerCoors;
--FFO margin in the 13% range adjusted for MillerCoors;
--EBITDAR margin sustained in the low 20% range adjusted for
MillerCoors;
--Relatively stable volume and pricing trends for their brands
in their largest
markets, the U.S., UK and Canada, driven by key flagship brands
with growing
contributions from above-premium brands.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--Increased debt and leverage such that FFO adjusted leverage is
maintained
above 4x for an extended period;
--While not anticipated, pressure could also be placed on the
ratings through
sustained material declines in EBITDA due to volume and/or
margin contraction;
--The inability to offset volume declines with price increases
due to heightened
competition;
--A large debt-funded acquisition of the remaining 58% stake in
the MillerCoors
joint venture. Fitch views a potential MillerCoors acquisition
as event risk;
--A change in financial policy that would result in debt-funded
shareholder
returns through share repurchases and increased dividends.
Good Liquidity, FCF Headwinds for 2015
In addition to $414 million in cash at the end of the second
quarter 2015 that
is primarily held offshore, Molson Coors has a $750 million
five-year
multicurrency credit facility that expires in 2019. The credit
facility supports
the company's $750 million commercial paper (CP) program. Molson
Coors' CP
borrowings totalled $65 million at the end of the second quarter
2015 with no
other borrowings drawn on the revolving credit facility. Molson
Coors'
maturities during the next three years are CAD900 million
unsecured notes due in
2015 and $730 million due in 2017 including CAD500 unsecured
notes and $300
million unsecured notes. Fitch expects Molson Coors to target
longer-term cash
balances in the range of $250 million to $300 million.
LTM FCF (calculated as cash flow from operations less
capital
expenditures, pension contributions and dividends) was $331
million. FCF
expectations for 2015 are for less than $50 million down from
$735 million in
2014 due to several factors including the timing of working
capital payments,
cash contributions to defined pension plans, increased capital
investment,
higher cash taxes, and foreign exchange pressure. Fitch views
Molson Coors
longer-term normalized FCF generation to be at least $350
million.
Molson Coors has changed its capital allocation focus by
targeting increased
shareholder distributions, since the company has reduced
leverage to pre-StarBev
levels. Since 2013, Molson Coors has increased its annual
dividend by 28% to
$1.64 per share which represents a dividend payout of 21% of
2014 underlying
EBITDA, within management guidance of 18% to 22%. In 2015,
Molson Coors
announced a four-year $1 billion share repurchase program that
will be weighted
toward the back half of the period as free cash generation
increases. Net share
repurchases in the first half of 2015 were $50 million.
Fitch's current corporate ratings for Molson are as follows:
Molson Coors Brewing Company (Parent)
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Commercial paper rating 'F2';
--Bank credit facility rating 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured debt rating 'BBB'.
Molson Coors Capital Finance ULC
--Senior guaranteed unsecured debt 'BBB'.
Molson Coors International LP
--Senior guaranteed unsecured debt 'BBB'.
Molson Coors European Finance Company
--Guaranteed Bank credit facility Term Loan B-C rating 'BBB'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bill Densmore
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3125
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Carla Norfleet Taylor, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3195
Committee Chairperson
Mark Sadeghian
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2090
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Committee: March 10, 2015.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (pub. 10 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.