COLOMBO, September 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings in a special report published today says that favourable demographic trends - including a rapidly ageing population and growing per capita GDP - the rising incidence of non-communicable diseases and the fast-growing medical tourism industry have created a sustainable growth environment for Sri Lanka's private-sector hospitals in the medium term. Fitch believes the public sector, which still dominates the hospital industry, will not able to cater to the growing demand, which will create a pressing need for greater private-sector participation. The favourable demand outlook, strong operating cash flow generation and modest margins in the sector promote continued investment by leading private-sector hospitals, which have strong to moderate credit profiles The report "Sri Lanka Private-Sector Hospitals - Positioned for Sustainable Growth" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media release.