(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MILAN/BARCELONA, September 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the
Region of Lazio's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BBB' and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3'.
The Outlook is
Stable. The affirmation affects the region's senior unsecured
debt, including
two bonds (XS0198341587, and XS0197857856) for an original
amount of EUR300m.
The affirmation reflects Fitch expectations that Lazio's debt
liabilities will
be little changed at around 150% of revenue in 2015-2017, as a
gradual economic
recovery helps to underpin the region's strengthening operating
performance.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fiscal Performance (weakness): Fitch expects Lazio's operating
surplus to double
to 8% of revenue in 2015-2017, or EUR1bn, based on the region's
increased
personal income tax (PIT) surcharges. An increase of EUR300m, or
3%, in health
care allocations from 2015 following a population recount could
make room for
tax cuts on low earners and restore some tax-raising potential.
Yet with a fund
balance deficit of nearly EUR4bn Lazio remains constrained in
resources. Real
estate asset sales and capital subsidies from the EU will fund
the majority of
investment, primarily in transport, health and economic
development, which Fitch
expects to average EUR0.75bn per annum, a low 5% of total
spending, which should
keep budget close to balance in 2015-2017.
Economy (strength): Lazio's economy remained stagnant in 2014
according to
Fitch's estimates, with the unemployment rate close to 12.5%.
However, the
EUR9bn of arrears paid off by the region in 2013-2014 have eased
local SMEs'
liquidity stress, and have contributed to a 1.3% growth in the
number of
registered companies, against a general decline in Italy. Fitch
expects the
region to see a mild GDP recovery of 0.5% in 2015 and 1% in 2016
driven by
commerce and tourism. A resilient and slightly growing
employment base of 2.25
million.-2.4 million workers should underpin revenue growth
towards EUR15bn by
2017, up from EUR13.5bn in 2013/2014.
Debt (weakness): Long-term debt rose to EUR20bn in 2014, from
about EUR12bn in
2011-12 as Lazio front-loaded the restoration of the fund
balance by financing
past commitments with EUR9bn subsidised state loans, whose
30-year maturity
extended the region's debt average life to 17 years. While gross
debt
liabilities account for nearly 150% of operating revenue, market
loans and bonds
represent only a tenth, reducing default risk considerably.
Fitch envisages
Lazio's debt to remain fairly stable with EUR0.5bn new borrowing
per year in
2016-2017 matching principal repayment.
Institutional framework (neutral): Fitch assesses Italian
inter-governmental
relations as "Neutral" to Lazio's ratings. Weak enforcement of
prudential
regulation aimed at preserving fiscal balance lead, at times, to
off-balance
sheet liabilities, such as Lazio's fund deficit which is
nonetheless being
reduced from EUR6bn in 2011-2013. Legislation allows the
repayment of financial
debt in priority versus commercial liabilities in case of
liquidity stress while
the national government steps in when a subnational finds itself
unable to
deliver basic services.
Management (neutral): Lazio is implementing a new accounting
system, which could
reduce receivables and payables by stripping them of
administrative, or
pro-forma, components. Progress in the consolidation of the
balanced budget in
the health care sector following a reduction in the number of
hospitals will
free up part of the revenue withheld by the national government.
Fitch expects
Lazio's healthcare liabilities to continue declining towards
EUR1bn by end-2015,
from EUR6bn in 2013. This should enable the sector to settle
bills within 60
days from invoice, a sizeable improvement compared with 250 days
of the past two
decades.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A weaker-than-expected budgetary performance with an operating
balance
insufficient to cover debt servicing requirements leading to an
increase in
commercial liabilities and reliance on preferential payments
for timely debt
servicing could result in a downgrade.
A stronger-than-expected economic recovery fuelling growth of
the tax base and
budget flexibility coupled with debt liabilities trending
towards 1x of the
budget could lead to a positive rating action
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Fitch Italia - Societa Italiana per il Rating S.p.A.
Via Morigi 6 - Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Gian Luca Poggi
Director
+39 02 87 90 87 293
Committee Chairperson
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 34 93 323 8410
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
(pub. 18 May 2015)
here
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Aug 2012)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=991001
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
